Breakfasts are always special. For starting the day right, we need tgo eat right and get the necessary nutrients required by the body to help us be in good energy and good mood throughout the day. Usually a day is long, and when we kickstart it with a tasty and healthy breakfast, it helps us to look forward to the rest of the day. However, the trick with breakfast is to ensure that it is varied, and a combination of healthy nutrients and lip-smacking taste. In order to do so, we also need to make sure that we do not end up making it too oily or too spicy.

Kaju rava idli for making breakfast better. Recipe inside(Unsplash)

Idli is a favourite South-Indian breakfast. With Sambar on the side and coconut chutney dip, idli makes for a lovely breakfast dish. But it can get boring in very little time. So, we have brought a twist to idli with the goodness of almonds so that you start the day right, but also do not spend a long time in preparing it. here's a super easy and fun recipe to try at home for your next breakfast.

Ingredients:

8-10 cashews (kaju)

4-5 cashews, halved

1½ cups semolina (rava)

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 green chillies, chopped

2-3 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

10-15 curry leaves, roughly shredded

1 cup yogurt

4 tbsps ghee

1 tsp mustard seeds

Tomato coconut chutney for serving

Method:

In a bowl, add semolina, cumin seeds, green chillies, coriander, salt, crushed peppercorns, curry leaves, yogurt and 2 cups water and mix everything together. Then, chop cashews roughly and keep. In a small pan, add ghee and heat it. Then add mustard seeds and chopped cashew nuts and cook everything together till they turn golden brown. In the semolina mixture, add this tempering and set aside for ten to fifteen minutes. Heat the remaining ghee in a pan and add the halved cashews and cook till they turn golden brown. In a steamer, add water, and add the prepared batter in the moulds, and add a cashew half on top. Steam the idlis for ten to fifteen minutes. Serve hot with tomato coconut chutney.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.