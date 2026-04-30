Kanjika Recipe for a Fermented Rice Water Drink from Odisha that Supports Digestion and Natural Gut Health

A slightly tangy, naturally fermented drink can bring a refreshing change to everyday summer meals. Kanjika, a fermented rice water drink from Odisha, is known for its simple preparation and its support for digestion and gut health.

Kanjika Recipe for a Fermented Rice Water(Freepik)

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Kanjika is made by fermenting cooked rice water over time, allowing natural bacteria to develop. This process creates a probiotic drink that has been part of Odisha traditional drinks for generations. It is often consumed during warmer months because it feels light and easy to digest.

This drink stands apart from plain rice water because of its fermentation. Regular rice water has a mild and neutral taste, while kanjika develops a slight tang due to natural fermentation. Compared to buttermilk or lemon drinks, kanjika has a softer flavour and a unique fermented note.

Because of the fermentation process, kanji helps with better digestion and supports gut health. It may help maintain gut balance and improve digestion. The drink also supports hydration and provides light energy. Ingredients like curry leaves, mustard seeds, or green chilli can be added to enhance flavour without using sugar.

How Kanjika Differs from Other Rice-Based Drinks

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Kanjika Plain Rice Water Buttermilk Fermented drink Non-fermented Fermented dairy drink Slight tangy flavour Mild and neutral Slightly sour Contains natural probiotics No probiotics Contains probiotics Light and refreshing Very mild Creamy texture Supports gut health Basic hydration Supports digestion View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes + 24 hours fermentation

Servings: 3–4 glasses

Calories: 50–70 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Slightly tangy, mild, light, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains probiotics, electrolytes, and light carbohydrates

Difficulty: Easy Light and Tangy Kanjika with Fermented Rice Water for Summer Cooling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes + 24 hours fermentation

Servings: 3–4 glasses

Calories: 50–70 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Slightly tangy, mild, light, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains probiotics, electrolytes, and light carbohydrates

Difficulty: Easy Light and Tangy Kanjika with Fermented Rice Water for Summer Cooling {{/usCountry}}

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Kanjika has a thin texture with a mild tangy flavour that feels light on the palate. The fermented taste is gentle, not overpowering, and pairs well with simple spices. The drink feels refreshing during summer and works well as a light addition to meals.

Ingredients

1/2 cup cooked rice

3 cups water

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 green chilli

6–8 curry leaves

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon oil

Step-by-Step Instructions

Cook the rice in water, then collect the extra water after cooking. Allow it to cool completely. Transfer the rice water to a clean glass or earthen container. Cover loosely and keep it aside at room temperature for 24 hours to ferment. After fermentation, check for a mild tangy smell. This indicates that the drink is ready. Heat oil in a small pan and add mustard seeds. Let them crackle. Add green chilli and curry leaves. Cook for a few seconds. Add this tempering to the fermented rice water along with salt. Mix gently. Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature for a refreshing drink.

Tips to Make Perfect Kanjika Every Time

Allow Proper Fermentation

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Keep the rice water covered loosely and let it ferment naturally. A mild tangy aroma shows it is ready to consume.

Use Clean Containers

Always use clean glass or earthen pots to maintain hygiene and proper fermentation.

Do Not Over-Ferment

Fermenting too long can make the drink too sour. Around 24 hours works well in warm weather.

Add Tempering for Flavour

Simple tempering with mustard seeds and curry leaves improves taste without making it heavy.

Keep It Light and Simple

Avoid adding too many ingredients so the natural flavour stays balanced.

Serve at the Right Temperature

It can be served slightly chilled or at room temperature, depending on preference.

Nutritional Value of Kanjika

According to a report by The Health Benefits of Fermented Vegetables">The Health Benefits of Fermented Vegetables published by the USDA, kanjika provides hydration along with natural probiotics formed during fermentation, making it a light and useful summer drink.

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Nutrient Amount Per Glass Energy 60 calories Carbohydrates 12 g Protein 1 g Fat 1 g Sodium 40 mg Potassium 90 mg View All

Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

Each ingredient adds to the light and functional nature of this drink.

Ingredient Benefit Rice Water Provides light energy and hydration Fermentation Adds natural probiotics Mustard Seeds Adds flavour and digestive support Curry Leaves Adds freshness and nutrients Green Chilli Adds mild spice View All

FAQs

Is kanjika good for gut health?

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Kanjika contains natural probiotics that may support gut balance and digestion.

How long should kanjika be fermented?

Around 24 hours is usually enough in warm conditions for mild fermentation.

Can spices be skipped?

Yes, kanji can be consumed plain or lightly seasoned based on preference.

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