Kid-friendly summer recipes: Healthy and tasty meals your child will adore

Harsh summer season is uncomfortable for everyone but it can be even tougher for little ones, especially toddlers and small babies. Rise in temperature can make babies cranky and irritable and it may also affect their appetite.

Planning a perfect meal for them is a challenge all parents face in the sultry summer. Adding some healthy drinking options to their diet like coconut water, lemon water, barley water, fresh bel juice and buttermilk could ensure their nutritional needs are met and some of them also work well for improving the appetite.

Also, interesting recipes that include healthy seasonal fruits and vegetables like melon, mango, peach, tomato, cucumber, gourds, pineapple, etc can also help beat the heat and survive summers.

Shivani Baijal, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals Gurugram suggests three delicious and nutritious recipes for little children.

Nutty-Fruity Cream

Ingredients

The mix of soaked nuts: 10 gm

Basil seed soaked: 1 tsp

Home-made ice cream: 1 scoop

Chopped fruits: 1 bowl (mango, berries, pineapple)

Method

In a bowl take 1 scoop of homemade ice cream and garnish it with soaked basil seeds, chopped nuts, and fruits. And enjoy it with your toddler.

Dahi Ki Arbi

Ingredients

Arbi (colocasia) - 1 bowl boiled and chopped

Curd- ½ cup

Ghee or oil- ½ tsp

Salt - as per taste

Asafoetida - a pinch for tadka

Carom seeds- for tadka

Turmeric- a pinch

Method

- Heat oil in a pan, and add asafoetida, carom seeds, and turmeric.

- In a separate pan, take 1 cup water and add chopped boiled arbi. Smash it a little to give a thick consistency to water.

- Now add this mixture to a pan and let it boil for 5-7 minutes on medium flame.

- Take whisked curd and add some water to give it a little runny consistency. Then pour this into a pan and continue to stir.

- Add salt as per taste and stir well. Now garnish it with coriander leaves.

- For adults, other hot spices can be used like red pepper.

Corn Jowar Dhokla

Ingredients

Corn kernels- 1 cup

Jowar (sorghum)- 1 cup

Curd- ½ cup

Salt to taste

Turmeric- a pinch

Mustard seeds- For tadka

Sesame seed- 1 tsp

Lemon juice- as per taste

Method

- In a bowl take corn kernels and curd and blend in a mixture to smooth paste.

- Transfer it to a bowl and add jowar. Mix it well and make smooth dropping consistency by adding water.

- Leave this mixture for fermentation.

- Once it ferments well add salt turmeric and lime juice and mix well.

- Now take a pan and grease it with oil. Pour the batter to the greased pan and tap it lightly to even the batter.

- Meanwhile prepare the steamer by adding little water and let it come to a nice boil.

- Place the pan inside the steamer. And give it steam for 10-15 minutes or till cooked.

- To check if it’s cooked or not insert a knife if it comes out clean, then it is ready.

- Let it cool down for 10 minutes and meanwhile prepare tadka.

- For tadka, take oil in pan. Add mustard seeds and sesame seeds. Allow them to splutter then switch off the flame.

- Pour the seasoning over the dhokla evenly and cut into required shapes or in different shapes to attract little ones.

