Leftover Ham: 7 Creative Ways To Use Up Your Christmas Dinner Scraps Fast And Easy
Leftover ham can be turned into quick, healthy meals after Christmas, using simple cooking ideas that reduce waste and keep festive flavours alive.
Leftover ham has always been part of post-Christmas cooking, especially in European and American households where large baked hams are served on Christmas Day. Historically, cured and roasted ham was chosen for winter feasts because it stored well and could be reused across several meals, making it both practical and celebratory.
Ham itself has a long food history, dating back to ancient methods of pork preservation through salting and curing. These techniques allowed meat to last through colder months, which is why ham became closely tied to Christmas traditions. Even after the main feast, leftover ham continued to appear in soups, pies, and breakfast dishes, extending the holiday table for days.
From a nutrition point of view, ham provides protein, iron, and B vitamins, which support energy after long festive days. Using leftovers wisely helps control portions and avoids excess indulgence. Pairing ham with vegetables, grains, and lighter cooking methods turns Christmas scraps into balanced meals rather than heavy repeats.
Modern holiday cooking focuses more on reducing waste, and leftover ham fits perfectly into this approach. It adapts easily to quick stovetop dishes, oven bakes, and cold preparations that take little time. This makes it ideal for busy days after Christmas, when energy is low but appetites remain.
Creative leftover ham recipes keep the Christmas spirit going without repeating the same meal. They show how festive cooking can continue in thoughtful, simple ways, turning leftovers into fresh dishes that feel planned rather than improvised.
7 Delicious Ways To Use Leftover Ham For Christmas Dinner
Christmas Morning Ham & Veggie Omelette
Omelettes became a classic way to reuse holiday meats in European kitchens, especially after large Christmas dinners. Leftover ham adds protein, while vegetables lighten the dish. This quick breakfast keeps festive flavours alive and provides steady energy after late-night celebrations.
Ingredients
- Leftover ham (chopped) – ¾ cup
- Eggs – 3
- Onion (chopped) – ¼ cup
- Spinach (chopped) – ½ cup
- Olive oil – 1 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Black pepper – ¼ tsp
Instructions
- Heat oil in a pan
- Sauté onion until soft
- Add ham and spinach, cook briefly
- Whisk eggs with salt and pepper
- Pour eggs into pan
- Cook until set, fold, and serve
Ham & Vegetable Christmas Soup
Using leftover meat in soups dates back centuries, when nothing from a feast was wasted. Ham adds depth to light broths, while vegetables balance the dish. This soup works well for cold post-Christmas days and helps stretch leftovers into a nourishing family meal.
Ingredients
- Leftover ham (diced) – 1 cup
- Carrot (chopped) – ½ cup
- Celery (chopped) – ½ cup
- Onion (chopped) – ½ cup
- Vegetable stock – 3 cups
- Black pepper – ¼ tspz
Instructions
- Add vegetables and stock to a pot
- Simmer for 10 minutes
- Add ham and pepper
- Cook 5 more minutes
- Serve warm
Ham & Whole Wheat Christmas Sandwich
Cold ham sandwiches became popular in post-feast meals because they were quick and filling. Using whole wheat bread and vegetables turns this leftover idea into a lighter option. It works well for relaxed holiday afternoons without repeating heavy Christmas meals.
Ingredients
- Whole wheat bread – 2 slices
- Leftover ham (sliced) – 4–5 slices
- Cucumber (sliced) – ¼ cup
- Tomato (sliced) – ¼ cup
- Mustard or yogurt spread – 1 tbsp
Instructions
- Spread mustard or yogurt on bread
- Layer ham and vegetables
- Close sandwich
- Slice and serve
Ham & Potato Christmas Skillet
Skillet meals became common in winter kitchens because they cooked quickly and used leftovers efficiently. Potatoes store well in cold months and pair naturally with ham. This dish suits post-Christmas dinners when simple, warm meals feel most practical.
Ingredients
- Boiled potatoes (cubed) – 2 cups
- Leftover ham (chopped) – 1 cup
- Onion (sliced) – ½ cup
- Olive oil – 1½ tbsp
- Black pepper – ½ tsp
Instructions
- Heat oil in a pan
- Add onion and sauté
- Add potatoes and ham
- Cook until lightly crisp
- Season and serve
Christmas Ham Fried Rice (Light Version)
Leftover rice dishes became popular as fast post-holiday meals across cultures. Ham adds flavour without extra cooking time. Using vegetables and controlled oil keeps this fried rice lighter, making it a useful way to reuse Christmas scraps efficiently.
Ingredients
- Cooked rice – 2 cups
- Leftover ham (chopped) – ¾ cup
- Mixed vegetables – 1 cup
- Soy sauce – 1 tsp
- Oil – 1 tbsp
Instructions
- Heat oil in a wok
- Add vegetables and sauté
- Add ham and rice
- Stir in soy sauce
- Cook 3–4 minutes and serve
Ham & Cheese Stuffed Flatbread
Stuffed breads have long been used to repurpose meats after festive meals. Ham and cheese make a simple filling that reheats well. This idea works for quick lunches or evening snacks while keeping Christmas leftovers interesting.
Ingredients
- Flatbreads or tortillas – 2
- Leftover ham (chopped) – ½ cup
- Grated cheese – ½ cup
- Olive oil – 1 tsp
Instructions
- Spread ham and cheese on flatbread
- Fold or cover with another flatbread
- Cook on pan with little oil
- Flip until cheese melts
- Slice and serve
Ham & Bean Christmas Salad Bowl
Cold meat salads became popular in post-Christmas meals as lighter alternatives to reheated roasts. Beans add fibre and protein, balancing leftover ham. This bowl suits days when a fresh, quick meal feels better after rich holiday foods.
Ingredients
- Boiled white beans – 1 cup
- Leftover ham (diced) – ½ cup
- Onion (finely chopped) – ¼ cup
- Lemon juice – 1 tbsp
- Olive oil – 1 tbsp
- Black pepper – ¼ tsp
Instructions
- Add beans and ham to a bowl
- Mix onion, lemon juice, oil
- Toss everything together
- Season and serve
FAQs
- How long can leftover ham be safely stored after Christmas?
Refrigerated leftover ham stays safe for three to four days in an airtight container.
2. Can leftover ham be used for healthy meals?
Yes, pairing ham with vegetables, whole grains, and light cooking methods keeps meals balanced.
3. What is the best way to reheat leftover ham?
Reheat gently using a pan or oven with minimal heat to avoid drying it out.
