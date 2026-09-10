Looking for a fun, low-effort weeknight meal? Try this simple recipe for high-protein steamed chicken rice paper rolls

Some days, you want something delicious on your plate but have absolutely no interest in spending hours in the kitchen – and even scrolling endlessly through delivery apps can feel like a chore. Sometimes, whipping up something quick and fuss-free at home is easier, more satisfying and even a little more fun. We found a recipe that brings together plenty of flavour and nutrition without requiring too much effort, making it perfect for a fun, wholesome meal.

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Ravali Pratapa, a food content creator who goes by Crave It Make It Eat It on Instagram, has shared her recipe for steamed chicken rice paper rolls – a delicious, low-calorie, high-protein option for days when you want a satisfying meal without spending too much time in the kitchen. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, she walks viewers through the complete ingredients list and step-by-step preparation.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 200 g ground chicken breast

3 rice paper sheets

½ tsp sesame oil

¼ tsp MSG

½ tsp Chinese five-spice powder

¼ tsp ginger powder

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 to 2 tbsp green onion, finely chopped

Soy sauce, to taste

1 tbsp chilli oil, for topping Method In a bowl, combine the ground chicken with sesame oil, MSG, Chinese five-spice powder, ginger powder, crushed garlic and chopped green onion. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Dip each rice paper sheet briefly in warm water, just until it softens. Avoid soaking it for too long, as the sheets will continue to soften while you work with them. Place a portion of the chicken mixture in the centre of each softened rice paper sheet. Fold in the sides and roll tightly to form neat rolls, ensuring the filling is securely enclosed. Arrange the rolls in a steamer, leaving a little space between them to prevent sticking. Cover and steam for about 12 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked. Carefully remove the rolls from the steamer and transfer them to a serving plate. Drizzle with soy sauce and top with chilli oil. Serve hot and enjoy immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 200 g ground chicken breast

3 rice paper sheets

½ tsp sesame oil

¼ tsp MSG

½ tsp Chinese five-spice powder

¼ tsp ginger powder

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 to 2 tbsp green onion, finely chopped

Soy sauce, to taste

1 tbsp chilli oil, for topping Method In a bowl, combine the ground chicken with sesame oil, MSG, Chinese five-spice powder, ginger powder, crushed garlic and chopped green onion. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Dip each rice paper sheet briefly in warm water, just until it softens. Avoid soaking it for too long, as the sheets will continue to soften while you work with them. Place a portion of the chicken mixture in the centre of each softened rice paper sheet. Fold in the sides and roll tightly to form neat rolls, ensuring the filling is securely enclosed. Arrange the rolls in a steamer, leaving a little space between them to prevent sticking. Cover and steam for about 12 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked. Carefully remove the rolls from the steamer and transfer them to a serving plate. Drizzle with soy sauce and top with chilli oil. Serve hot and enjoy immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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