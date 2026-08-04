Looking for a guilt-free evening snack? Try chef Kunal Kapur's recipe for corn toastie that skips refined ingredients

When those evening hunger pangs strike, it's hard to resist the allure of a crispy, cheesy toastie. But the classic version often comes with a hefty dose of refined carbs and unhealthy fats. Instead of reaching for a takeaway, why not make your own? By swapping white bread for a nourishing corn-based batter, you can enjoy the same golden crunch and creamy comfort in a much healthier way.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a wholesome twist on the classic toastie that's perfect for guilt-free snacking. Instead of relying on refined white bread, this recipe uses a nourishing batter made with sweet corn, besan, and semolina, creating a crispy, flavour-packed toastie that's both satisfying and more nutritious.

In an Instagram video shared on August 3, the chef explains, “Crispy on the outside, cheesy and creamy on the inside – this corn toastie is the kind of comfort food you’ll keep making on repeat! It’s quick, delicious, and perfect for breakfast, evening snacks, or whenever those hunger pangs hit.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe! Ingredients For the batter: 1 cup boiled sweet corn kernels

1 green chilli

1 small slice ginger

½ cup besan (gram flour)

½ cup semolina (suji)

¾ cup water

Salt, to taste For the filling: 2 tbsp finely chopped capsicum

2 tbsp finely chopped carrot

2 tbsp finely chopped onion

A handful of boiled sweet corn kernels

½ tsp black pepper powder

A handful of chopped fresh coriander leaves For cooking: 1 to 2 tsp oil, or as needed Method Add the boiled sweet corn, green chilli, ginger, besan, semolina, salt, and water to a blender. Blend until you get a smooth, lump-free batter with a pourable consistency. Transfer the batter to a large mixing bowl. Fold in the chopped capsicum, carrot, onion, boiled corn kernels, black pepper powder, and fresh coriander. Mix well so the vegetables are evenly distributed throughout the batter. Preheat a sandwich maker and lightly grease both plates with a little oil to prevent sticking. Once the sandwich maker is hot, pour enough batter to evenly cover one side of the mould without overfilling. Close the lid gently and cook until the toastie turns crisp and golden brown on both sides. Depending on your sandwich maker, this may take six to eight minutes. Carefully remove the toastie and repeat with the remaining batter, greasing the plates with more oil if needed. Slice the toasties into halves or triangles and serve hot with green chutney, ketchup, garlic dip, or any dip of your choice. They also make a great breakfast or evening snack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe! Ingredients For the batter: 1 cup boiled sweet corn kernels

1 green chilli

1 small slice ginger

½ cup besan (gram flour)

½ cup semolina (suji)

¾ cup water

Salt, to taste For the filling: 2 tbsp finely chopped capsicum

2 tbsp finely chopped carrot

2 tbsp finely chopped onion

A handful of boiled sweet corn kernels

½ tsp black pepper powder

A handful of chopped fresh coriander leaves For cooking: 1 to 2 tsp oil, or as needed Method Add the boiled sweet corn, green chilli, ginger, besan, semolina, salt, and water to a blender. Blend until you get a smooth, lump-free batter with a pourable consistency. Transfer the batter to a large mixing bowl. Fold in the chopped capsicum, carrot, onion, boiled corn kernels, black pepper powder, and fresh coriander. Mix well so the vegetables are evenly distributed throughout the batter. Preheat a sandwich maker and lightly grease both plates with a little oil to prevent sticking. Once the sandwich maker is hot, pour enough batter to evenly cover one side of the mould without overfilling. Close the lid gently and cook until the toastie turns crisp and golden brown on both sides. Depending on your sandwich maker, this may take six to eight minutes. Carefully remove the toastie and repeat with the remaining batter, greasing the plates with more oil if needed. Slice the toasties into halves or triangles and serve hot with green chutney, ketchup, garlic dip, or any dip of your choice. They also make a great breakfast or evening snack. {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Kunal Kapur is an acclaimed Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality, best known for serving as a judge and host on the hit reality TV series MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India. Kapur holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Chandigarh and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.