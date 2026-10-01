Looking for a healthy dessert? Try this guilt-free recipe for low-calorie rasmalai made using fox nuts

Rasmalai is a classic Indian dessert that is practically synonymous with celebrations, but there’s no reason to save this creamy, indulgent treat only for special occasions. If sweet cravings strike but you find yourself feeling guilty after reaching for dessert, why not make it at home instead? With a few simple swaps, you can control the ingredients and whip up a lighter, healthier version without giving up the soft, creamy texture and delicious flavour that makes rasmalai so irresistible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Looking for a high-protein, high-fibre breakfast? Try this recipe for poha containing 25 g protein and 10 g fibre

Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a healthier version of rasmalai containing only 180 calories per serving, and made with fox nuts but just as soft, creamy and delicious. In an Instagram video shared on August 26, the fitness influencer breaks down the ingredients and step-by-step method to make the dessert at home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 6) 1 litre toned milk

A few strands of saffron, soaked in a little water

2 tbsp skimmed milk powder

¼ cup roasted makhana, powdered

70g roasted whole makhana

4 to 5 almonds, finely chopped

4 to 5 cashews, finely chopped

4 to 5 pistachios, finely chopped

Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste

Rose petals, for garnish (optional)

Mango or sitaphal pulp, for serving (optional) Method Pour the toned milk into a heavy-bottomed kadai and bring it to a gentle simmer over low heat. Cook the milk for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan. In a small bowl, mix the skimmed milk powder with a little water to make a smooth, lump-free mixture. Slowly add it to the simmering milk, stirring continuously. Add the saffron water and continue cooking over low heat, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, roast the makhana until crisp. Take one-fourth cup of the roasted makhana and grind it into a fine powder. Add the powdered makhana to the milk and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens and becomes creamy. Add the remaining roasted makhana, chopped almonds, cashews and pistachios. Mix well. Add the zero-calorie sweetener to taste and cook for another two to three minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the rasmalai to cool. Refrigerate for a few hours until thoroughly chilled. Serve chilled, garnished with rose petals. For an extra fruity twist, top with a little mango or sitaphal pulp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 6) 1 litre toned milk

A few strands of saffron, soaked in a little water

2 tbsp skimmed milk powder

¼ cup roasted makhana, powdered

70g roasted whole makhana

4 to 5 almonds, finely chopped

4 to 5 cashews, finely chopped

4 to 5 pistachios, finely chopped

Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste

Rose petals, for garnish (optional)

Mango or sitaphal pulp, for serving (optional) Method Pour the toned milk into a heavy-bottomed kadai and bring it to a gentle simmer over low heat. Cook the milk for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan. In a small bowl, mix the skimmed milk powder with a little water to make a smooth, lump-free mixture. Slowly add it to the simmering milk, stirring continuously. Add the saffron water and continue cooking over low heat, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, roast the makhana until crisp. Take one-fourth cup of the roasted makhana and grind it into a fine powder. Add the powdered makhana to the milk and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens and becomes creamy. Add the remaining roasted makhana, chopped almonds, cashews and pistachios. Mix well. Add the zero-calorie sweetener to taste and cook for another two to three minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the rasmalai to cool. Refrigerate for a few hours until thoroughly chilled. Serve chilled, garnished with rose petals. For an extra fruity twist, top with a little mango or sitaphal pulp. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Approx. nutrition: 180 calories and 8g protein per serving.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.