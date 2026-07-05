Looking for a healthy sweet treat? Try these 3 guilt-free summer desserts made with fresh fruits

Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or someone who is trying to stay fit and healthy, eating healthy is one of the first things that comes across the mind. Additionally, if you are also someone for whom it is hard to give up on sweets, try these chef-approved recipes shared by Chef Umesh Singh, executive chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre. Here’s a breakdown of recipes for each.

Guilt-free summer desserts to make the most of seasonal fruits. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}}

​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Mango yoghurt parfait

Ingredients required: Mango, Greek yoghurt and granola

Recipe: Mango yoghurt parfait is a simple yet elegant dessert that layers fresh mango cubes with chilled Greek Yoghurt and a sprinkle of granola. The natural sweetness of ripe mangoes pairs beautifully with the creamy Yoghurt, creating a dessert that feels indulgent while remaining nutritious. Serve it in a glass and garnish with mint leaves for a fresh summer presentation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nutritional value: Mangoes are highly nutritious, delivering powerful immune support, better digestion, and improved heart health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nutritional value: Mangoes are highly nutritious, delivering powerful immune support, better digestion, and improved heart health. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mango yoghurt parfait is a simple yet elegant dessert that layers fresh mango cubes with chilled Greek Yoghurt and a sprinkle of granola.

Watermelon and berry fruit bowl

Ingredients required: Watermelon, blueberries, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, and lime juice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recipe: It is a colourful and hydrating dessert that requires almost no preparation. Combine chilled watermelon cubes, strawberries, blueberries, and pomegranate seeds, then finish with a squeeze of lime juice and a few mint leaves. This dessert is packed with vitamins, naturally low in calories, and perfect for hot summer afternoons.

Nutritional value: Watermelon is highly hydrating and nutrient-dense, consisting of about 91% water. It is rich in vitamins A and C, and is one of the best dietary sources of lycopene. Berries are nutritional powerhouses packed with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins. Regular consumption—about one cup a day—can help lower LDL bad cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, reduce chronic inflammation, and protect brain health.

This dessert is packed with vitamins, naturally low in calories, and perfect for hot summer afternoons.

Grilled pineapple with honey and cinnamon

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ingredients required: Grilled pineapple, cinnamon, and caramel.

Recipe: Grilled pineapple with honey and cinnamon offers a warm twist on fruit-based desserts. Fresh pineapple slices are lightly grilled until caramelised and then drizzled with a small amount of honey and a pinch of cinnamon. The grilling enhances the fruit's natural sweetness, creating a satisfying dessert that is both light and full of flavour.

Nutritional value: Pineapple is a nutrient-dense, low-calorie tropical fruit packed with vitamin C and manganese. It uniquely contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme that breaks down proteins.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.