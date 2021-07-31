Love lasagna but hate the work? Check out Chef Ranveer Brar's easy Bread Lasagna

Garfield is not the only one who hates Mondays and loves lasagnas, in fact, it would be safe to say that at least one of those can stand true for most people.

And while lasagna is a delicious treat, with its layers of decadent cheeses, thin al dente pasta sheets, doused in delicious, rich and flavour packed tomato sauce stuffed with vegetarian or meat fillings, not everyone has the patience to go through the long process. However, Chef Ranveer Brar has a quick fix for those who love their lasagna, but hate the work. He switches pasta sheets out for rolled slices of bread. Who would have thought? Check out his innovative take on Lasagna...

Ingredients

For Toasting Bread

4 tbsp Butter

8-10 Bread Slices

For Stuffing

1 tbsp Butter

2 tbsp Oil

1 tbsp Garlic – chopped

1 medium Onion – chopped

1 medium Capsicum – diced

¼ cup Sweet Corn Kernels – boiled

⅓ cup Green Peas – boiled

2 fresh Green Chillies – chopped

1 tsp Oregano

½ tsp Red Chilli Flakes

Salt to taste

1½ cups Tomato Puree

1 medium Tomato – chopped

2 tbsp Tomato Ketchup

For Second Stuffing

1 tbsp Butter

2 tbsp Oil

1 tbsp Garlic – chopped

1 medium Onion – chopped

1 medium Broccoli – chopped

200 gm Paneer – grated

For Marinated Tomato

2 medium Tomato – sliced

1 tsp Garlic – chopped

few Coriander Leaves – chopped

Salt to taste

½ tsp Red Chilli Flakes

1 tbsp Olive Oil

For Tomato sauce

1 tbsp Butter

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 tbsp Garlic – chopped

1 cup Tomato Puree

Salt to taste

½ tsp Sugar

¼ cup Tomato Ketchup

½ tsp Red Chilli Flakes

½ tsp Oregano

1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Other Ingredients

pinch of Red Chilli Flakes

Grated Cheese

Method to prepare

For Toasting Bread

Take the bread slices and cut the edges then flatten them using a rolling pin, then toast on a pan in some butter and set aside.

For Stuffing

Start by heating oil, butter in a pan, then add garlic, onion and saute until translucent. To this add capsicum, sweet corn kernels, green peas, green chillies and continue cooking for 2 minutes.

Then add oregano, red chilli flakes, salt, tomato puree and cook until everything cooks and thickens, following which you will add the chopped tomato, tomato ketchup and cook for another minute then remove and set aside for further use.

For Second Stuffing

Once again, heat oil and butter, then add garlic, onion and saute until translucent. Add your broccoli to this, once cooked, add paneer and mix everything. Once cooked, keep aside.

For Marinated Tomato

In a bowl add sliced tomatoes, garlic, coriander leaves, salt, red chilli flakes, olive oil and mix everything then set aside.

For Tomato sauce

In a pan, heat butter, olive oil to this add garlic sauté for a few seconds then add the tomato puree and cook for 2 minutes on medium heat.

Now add salt, sugar, tomato ketchup, red chilli flakes, oregano and continue cooking for another minute. Add some more olive oil, then keep sauce aside to cool.

For Assembling Bread Lasagna

Keep a heavy bottom pan to preheat on high heat. Start preparing layers for your lasagna, starting with ne bread slice and place one paneer stuffing on it, then take another bread slice, place the tomato stuffing on it and repeat this and make four layers with them.

Now add a layer of the tomato stuffing in the pan, the palace, the layered bread then sprinkle some red chilli flakes and grated cheese cover and cook until the cheese has melted. Garnish with basil leaves and serve hot.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

