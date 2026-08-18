Low iron levels? Try this nutritionist-approved hemp seed and curry leaf chutney recipe that can improve iron deficiency

Low iron levels can leave you feeling unusually tired, cold and low on energy, and may even contribute to hair fall. While iron deficiency should be addressed with appropriate medical guidance, adding iron-rich foods to your diet can help support healthy iron levels. If you are looking for an easy way to add more iron-rich ingredients to your meals, we found a simple recipe that you can try.

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared a chutney recipe that combines ingredients that can help support healthy iron levels and address iron deficiency. In an Instagram post shared on August 18, the nutritionist explains, “Iron deficiency anaemia requires nutrient-dense, bioavailable plant foods paired with healthy fats for optimal nutrient absorption. This homemade hemp seed and curry leaf chutney powder combines iron-rich ingredients, plant protein, and healthy fats to support haemoglobin synthesis and daily energy.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 cup hemp seeds

1 cup fresh curry leaves

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp chana dal

3 to 4 dry red chillies

1 tsp ghee

1 small piece of gud (jaggery)

Salt to taste Method Gently warm the ghee in a pan over a low flame, without letting it smoke. Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves, chana dal and hemp seeds to the pan. Dry roast the ingredients continuously over low heat, stirring regularly to ensure they roast evenly and do not burn. Cook until the mixture becomes fragrant and turns lightly golden. Turn off the flame and immediately add the gud (jaggery) to the hot mixture. Stir well until it is evenly incorporated. Allow the mixture to cool slightly. Do not let it become completely cold. Transfer the warm mixture to a blender jar and pulse a few times until it forms a coarse, crumbly powder. Avoid blending it into a completely smooth powder. Allow the mixture to cool completely before transferring it to a clean, airtight glass container. Store it in the refrigerator, where it will stay fresh for up to 10 to 15 days. How to consume? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 cup hemp seeds

1 cup fresh curry leaves

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp chana dal

3 to 4 dry red chillies

1 tsp ghee

1 small piece of gud (jaggery)

Salt to taste Method Gently warm the ghee in a pan over a low flame, without letting it smoke. Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves, chana dal and hemp seeds to the pan. Dry roast the ingredients continuously over low heat, stirring regularly to ensure they roast evenly and do not burn. Cook until the mixture becomes fragrant and turns lightly golden. Turn off the flame and immediately add the gud (jaggery) to the hot mixture. Stir well until it is evenly incorporated. Allow the mixture to cool slightly. Do not let it become completely cold. Transfer the warm mixture to a blender jar and pulse a few times until it forms a coarse, crumbly powder. Avoid blending it into a completely smooth powder. Allow the mixture to cool completely before transferring it to a clean, airtight glass container. Store it in the refrigerator, where it will stay fresh for up to 10 to 15 days. How to consume? {{/usCountry}}

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Khushi recommends pairing one to two teaspoons of this chutney powder with your regular meals. It pairs especially well with rice and ghee, cheela, dosa, idli, roti and cooked sabzi. She adds, “There is no need to take this on an empty stomach! Enjoying it alongside a balanced meal helps your body absorb essential fat-soluble nutrients more effectively.”

Why does this nutrient combination work?

Hemp seeds: These are packed with non-haem iron, a good source of complete plant-based protein and essential omega-3 fatty acids.

omega-3 fatty acids. Curry leaves: These are rich in plant-based iron and folic acid, which aid red blood cell formation.

Healthy fat pairing (ghee): Pairing non-haem iron sources with fats enhances the bio-accessibility of fat-soluble nutrients during digestion.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Khushi Chhabra is a clinical nutritionist and founder of Nutrition with Khushi, helping over 150,000 people build healthier eating habits. She holds a B.Sc. in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics from SVT College of Home Science and an M.Sc. in Food and Nutrition from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).