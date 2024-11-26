Luxurious and rich, ‘Ambani laddu’ is new viral recipe you need to try. Here's how to make it

Are you a fan of laddoos? A new variety is making waves, and it might just replace your traditional favourites. Introducing Ambani Laddoos—the latest sensation on social media! True to the Ambani name, these aren't your average laddoos; they're a symbol of grandeur and luxury. Made with rich ingredients, these sweets are sure to give your wallet a workout while offering an indulgent, one-of-a-kind treat. Scroll down to see the recipe. (Also read: Parfait Day: The 'parfaite' 5-minute recipe that'll get you hooked onto French flavours ) Ambani Laddoos are becoming a new social media trend(Instagram/@tastebyishikha)

Ambani laddu recipe

A woman named Ishika Sahu shared a video on Instagram, showcasing her unique creation she dubbed "Ambani Laddu." The clip quickly went viral, garnering more than 33 million views. Here's how she makes it.

Ingredients:

Almonds: 1/2 cup

Cashews: 1/2 cup

Pistachios: 1/4 cup

Dates (seedless): 1 cup

Dried apricots: 1/2 cup

Figs: 1/2 cup

Optional seeds (e.g., sunflower or sesame seeds): 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Roast almonds and cashews on medium flame until aromatic. Add pistachios and fry for 2-3 minutes. Set aside.

2. Turn off the stove and spread dates, dried apricots, and figs on the warm pan. Remove seeds if necessary.

3. Let all ingredients cool completely. Roast seeds (optional) until aromatic and set aside.

4. Blend or crush all ingredients into a coarse mixture.

5. Divide the mixture into 10-12 portions and shape each portion into a ball.

How netizens reacted

The viral video received a flood of comments, with many hilarious reactions from viewers. One user joked, "Nice way to call people poor," while another added, "Didi, you forgot to add gold." A third commenter quipped, "How much loan will you need to make this?" and another chimed in, "Is this any way to call us poor?" A user humorously pointed out, "Sister, you forgot to put diamonds," and another asked, “Will I get one laddu instead of my Activa?”