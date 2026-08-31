Meet your new favourite dinner: Try this nutritionist-approved tofu crumble protein bowl served with rice and veggies

A balanced meal doesn’t have to mean bland, boring or complicated. The key is to bring together the right mix of macronutrients with plenty of micronutrients – think protein, fibre-rich vegetables, essential vitamins and minerals, and a source of carbohydrates for energy. And when all of that comes together in one flavour-packed bowl, eating well gets even easier. If you’re looking for a simple, wholesome recipe to support your healthier eating goals, this one is worth trying!

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Paridhi Garg, a nutritionist, gut health expert and certified yoga instructor, has shared the recipe for a tofu crumble bowl that is flavour-packed, wholesome and nutritionally balanced – making for a satisfying meal overall. In an Instagram video shared on August 28, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “I’ve finally made something I couldn’t not share – my latest favourite: the tofu crumble bowl. And honestly… I have never had tofu this good. You genuinely cannot tell it’s tofu.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the tofu crumble 250 to 300 g firm tofu, crumbled

1 to 2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp Sriracha or chilli sauce

1 tsp vinegar

Salt, to taste For the sauce 2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 to 2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp Sriracha or chilli sauce

1 to 2 tsp vinegar

2 to 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped

Chilli flakes, to taste

Salt and black pepper, to taste For the stir-fry 1 tsp peanut oil

1 onion, sliced

1 carrot, thinly sliced

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 to 2 cups cabbage, shredded

½ to 1 cup edamame

Other vegetables of your choice To serve Cooked rice Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Add the crumbled tofu to a bowl and toss with soy sauce, honey, Sriracha, vinegar, salt and pepper until well coated. Spread the tofu evenly on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing once halfway through, until golden and crispy. You can also air-fry or sauté the tofu, but baking gives it a particularly crisp texture. Whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, Sriracha, vinegar, garlic, coriander, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Add a splash of water until you reach a smooth, pourable consistency. Adjust the flavours to taste. Heat the peanut oil in a large pan or wok over high heat. Add the onion, carrot, bell pepper, cabbage and other vegetables, and stir-fry until tender but still slightly crisp. Add the edamame and cook for another minute. Pour the prepared peanut sauce over the vegetables and toss well. Cook for five to six minutes, allowing the vegetables to become glossy and well coated in the sauce. Add a thin layer of cooked rice to a serving bowl. Top with the saucy vegetable stir-fry and finish with plenty of crispy tofu crumble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the tofu crumble 250 to 300 g firm tofu, crumbled

1 to 2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp Sriracha or chilli sauce

1 tsp vinegar

Salt, to taste For the sauce 2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 to 2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp Sriracha or chilli sauce

1 to 2 tsp vinegar

2 to 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped

Chilli flakes, to taste

Salt and black pepper, to taste For the stir-fry 1 tsp peanut oil

1 onion, sliced

1 carrot, thinly sliced

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 to 2 cups cabbage, shredded

½ to 1 cup edamame

Other vegetables of your choice To serve Cooked rice Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Add the crumbled tofu to a bowl and toss with soy sauce, honey, Sriracha, vinegar, salt and pepper until well coated. Spread the tofu evenly on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing once halfway through, until golden and crispy. You can also air-fry or sauté the tofu, but baking gives it a particularly crisp texture. Whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, Sriracha, vinegar, garlic, coriander, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Add a splash of water until you reach a smooth, pourable consistency. Adjust the flavours to taste. Heat the peanut oil in a large pan or wok over high heat. Add the onion, carrot, bell pepper, cabbage and other vegetables, and stir-fry until tender but still slightly crisp. Add the edamame and cook for another minute. Pour the prepared peanut sauce over the vegetables and toss well. Cook for five to six minutes, allowing the vegetables to become glossy and well coated in the sauce. Add a thin layer of cooked rice to a serving bowl. Top with the saucy vegetable stir-fry and finish with plenty of crispy tofu crumble. {{/usCountry}}

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Meal-prep tip: Prepare the tofu, sauce, rice and stir-fried vegetables separately and store them in airtight containers. Assemble when ready to eat for an easy lunch or dinner.

Health benefits

This recipe makes for a wholesome, nutritionally balanced meal that is both satisfying and packed with flavour. Tofu and edamame provide a protein-rich base, while the variety of vegetables adds fibre, vitamins, minerals and other essential micronutrients. The peanut sauce brings healthy fats and plenty of flavour, while the rice provides carbohydrates for energy, making this a well-rounded and satisfying meal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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