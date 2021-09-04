National Nutrition Week recipe: Find your inner ‘peas’ with this green pea soup

The Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Food and Nutrition Board launched National Nutrition Week in India in 1982 and ever since then, it is observed as an annual event in the country in the first week of September. During this time, nutritionists and health experts spread awareness about various diets and sound eating and also bring attention to the importance of making informed food choices.

As we wrap up the fourth day of the National Nutrition Week in India, we decided to find our inner ‘peas’ with a recipe of green pea soup. Want to woo your loved ones with your culinary skills? Let this lip smacking recipe of green pea soup do the job for you as it is delicious and packed with health benefits.

Ingredients:

Farmland frozen green pea 2 Cups

Olive oil 20 ml

Onion 2 tbsp

Peeled garlic 1 tsp

Parsley 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Crushed pepper to taste

Goat cheese 2 tsp

Sun-dried tomato 2 tsp

Pine nut 2 tsp

Vegetable stock 140 ml

Unsalted butter 1 tbsp

Method:

Blanch frozen green pea in salted boiling water and cool in ice water. Heat olive oil in a pan. Add chopped onion and garlic; saute. Add chopped parsley.

Add the blanched green peas and saute for 2 minutes so as to retain colour. Add vegetable stock, salt and pepper. Allow to cool. Puree the mixture to a soup consistency.

Heat the same and adjust seasoning. Finish the soup with unsalted butter. Garnish the soup with crumbled goat cheese, sun-dried tomato, toasted pinenuts and olive oil

(Recipe: ITC Hotel Chef Zubin Writer)

Benefits:

Green peas are filling and good for our digestive health, eye health and have immunity building benefits. They contain protein, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, zinc and lots of fibre and other antioxidants that strengthen our immune system, help reduce inflammation, lower the risk of chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis and support healthy blood sugar control.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter