Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / National Nutrition Week recipe: Find your inner ‘peas’ with this green pea soup
recipe

National Nutrition Week recipe: Find your inner ‘peas’ with this green pea soup

National Nutrition Week: Want to woo your loved ones with your culinary skills? Let this lip smacking recipe of green pea soup do the job for you as it is delicious and packed with health benefits
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:48 PM IST
National Nutrition Week: Find your inner ‘peas’with this recipe of green pea soup(ITC Hotel Chef Zubin Writer)

The Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Food and Nutrition Board launched National Nutrition Week in India in 1982 and ever since then, it is observed as an annual event in the country in the first week of September. During this time, nutritionists and health experts spread awareness about various diets and sound eating and also bring attention to the importance of making informed food choices.

As we wrap up the fourth day of the National Nutrition Week in India, we decided to find our inner ‘peas’ with a recipe of green pea soup. Want to woo your loved ones with your culinary skills? Let this lip smacking recipe of green pea soup do the job for you as it is delicious and packed with health benefits.

Ingredients:

Farmland frozen green pea 2 Cups

Olive oil 20 ml

Onion 2 tbsp

Peeled garlic 1 tsp

Parsley 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Crushed pepper to taste

Goat cheese 2 tsp

Sun-dried tomato 2 tsp

Pine nut 2 tsp

Vegetable stock 140 ml

Unsalted butter 1 tbsp

Method:

Blanch frozen green pea in salted boiling water and cool in ice water. Heat olive oil in a pan. Add chopped onion and garlic; saute. Add chopped parsley.

RELATED STORIES

Add the blanched green peas and saute for 2 minutes so as to retain colour. Add vegetable stock, salt and pepper. Allow to cool. Puree the mixture to a soup consistency.

Heat the same and adjust seasoning. Finish the soup with unsalted butter. Garnish the soup with crumbled goat cheese, sun-dried tomato, toasted pinenuts and olive oil

(Recipe: ITC Hotel Chef Zubin Writer)

Benefits:

Green peas are filling and good for our digestive health, eye health and have immunity building benefits. They contain protein, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, zinc and lots of fibre and other antioxidants that strengthen our immune system, help reduce inflammation, lower the risk of chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis and support healthy blood sugar control.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national nutrition week nutrition week nutrition india recipes recipe healthy recipe healthy recipes soup healthy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Resurrect your inner halwai with this quick and easy gulab jamun recipe

Love snacking but want a healthy alternative? Try out this sabudana vada recipe 

Give your boring old Aloo Sabzi a twist, try out this Aloo Methi recipe

Monsoon equals pakodas, and this Egg Pakoda recipe will satiate your cravings
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP