Navratri 2021: Add flavour to your fast with this Farali Aloo Bhajiya recipe

The month of April has most Indians observing fasts, with some fasting for Navratri and others for Ramadan. Fried food always ends up becoming a staple during such times and if one thinks of frying food, the humble potato can't be left too far behind. Potatoes are a super versatile food that can be eaten in practically every form, and Aaloo Bhajiya is easily one of the most favourite dishes of Indians, whether it is to enjoy it in the months of Monsoon or simply as a side dish with your evening tea, however it is also a staple during fasts and is one of the approved fast foods during Navratri, and it is also eaten for Iftar during Ramadan. Check out this quick and easy recipe for Farali Aaloo Bhajiya that takes on twenty minutes to prep, another twenty minutes to cook and serves around four peop;e. Check the super easy recipe out:

Farali chutney

Ingredients:

• Fresh coriander leaves 1 cup

• Fresh mint leaves 1/4th cup

• Anardana powder 1 tsp

• Green chillies 1 no. (chopped)

• Black salt 1 tsp

Method:

• In a blending jar add fresh coriander leaves and mint leaves, anardana powder, green chillies and black salt, grind well to prepare a chutney.

• Add water to adjust the consistency.

For bhajiya

Ingredients:

• Raw potatoes 5-6 nos.

• Green chillies 1-2 nos. (chopped)

• Ajwain 1 tsp

• Anardana powder 1 tsp

• Black pepper powder a pinch

• Cumin powder (jeera) 1 tsp

• Rock salt to taste

• Rajgira flour (amaranth) 1 cup

• Ajwain 1 tsp

• Rock salt to taste

• Water as required

• Oil for frying

Method:

• Peel the potatoes and slice into thin roundels.

• In a mixing bowl add the sliced potatoes, green chillies, Ajwain, anardana powder, black pepper powder, cumin powder and rock salt, mix well.

• In a mixing bowl mix the Rajgira flour and water to make batter, rest the batter for 15 minutes.

• Coat the potatoes with the batter, fry on medium flame until crisp and golden brown.

• Serve this hot fried crispy bhajiya with freshly prepared Farali chutney.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)