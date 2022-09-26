Navratri special aloo recipes: Vrat-friendly potato snacks you must try

Navratri special aloo recipes: Navratri is here and so is the season to fast, feast, and meet loved ones. During the fasting period, people can consume only specific foods and skip others. Potato, sweet potato, arbi, kachalu, yam, lemons, pumpkin, bottle gourd, carrot etc can be eaten during Navratri as they are considered part of falahaari diet. Aloo or potato is a universal favourite and so versatile that one can invent millions of dishes out of it. Aloo is high on complex carbs and can keep you satiated for long which is important to keep hunger pangs away during fasts. They are also rich in vitamin C, potassium, copper, tryptophan, manganese, B vitamins among others. (Also read: Navratri 2022: Special chana recipe to make your festive evenings better)

So, if you are looking for tasty and innovative vrat-friendly aloo or potato recipes, you may try these dishes at home.

1. ALOO CHATPATI SEEKH

Ingredients

Aloo boiled - 100 gm

Roasted kuttu atta - 50 gm

Spinach paste - 20 gm

Carrot paste - 10 gm

Garam masala - 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder - ¼ tbsp

Cinnamon powder - ¼ tbsp

Desi ghee - 10 ml

Salt to taste

Green chillies - chopped

Method:

1. Take a bowl and put boiled aloo, kuttu atta, carrot and spinach paste.

2. Mix all the ingredients well and add some spices and desi ghee.

3. Mix again and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

4. Put the mixture on a skewer and roast it on a tandoor or oven until golden brown. Serve with Navratra mint chutney.

2. KUTTU ALOO CHILLA

Ingredients

Aloo boiled - 120 gm

Kuttu atta - 50 gm

Ginger chopped - 10 gm

Garam masala - 01 tbsp

Haldi powder - ¼ tbsp

Jeera whole - ¼ tbsp.

Desi ghee - to mix

Salt to taste

Green chillies - chopped

Method:

1. Take a bowl and put inside aloo boiled and kuttu atta.

2. Mix well all the ingredients with desi ghee to turn into a batter.

3. Take a pan and heat it with clarified butter.

4. Put the batter on the pan, give a round shape and add chopped chillies and ginger. Cook well on both side until golden brown. Serve with Navratra mint chutney.

(Recipes by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

