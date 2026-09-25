No vegetables at home? Chef Ranveer Brar's sev tamatar sabzi recipe is perfect for when your pantry is low on supplies

It is the end of the month, your pantry is running low on supplies, and you are out of vegetables with no idea what to make for dinner. Before you reach for your phone to order in, take a look at what you have in your kitchen. Sometimes, the simplest ingredients can come together to create something surprisingly delicious. If you have a few tomatoes and some basic spices, you can whip up a flavour-packed desi dish without taking a trip to the market.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Elevate your weeknight dinner: Try chef Ranveer Brar's restaurant-style recipe for creamy lasooni paneer at home

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for sev tamatar ki sabzi, a flavour-packed desi dish that comes in handy when your pantry is running low on supplies. In a YouTube video shared on November 24, 2020, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients and step-by-step process of whipping up this simple side dish at home that takes just 20 minutes to come together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 to 3 tbsp ghee

1 tsp mustard seeds

4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped

½-inch piece of ginger, chopped

5 to 10 curry leaves

2 green chillies, chopped

¼ tsp asafoetida

1½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 cup fresh tomato purée

¼ cup water

Salt to taste

2 to 3 tbsp jaggery

1 tbsp ghee For garnish: Ratlami sev Method Heat two to three tablespoons of ghee in a kadai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped ginger, green chillies and curry leaves. Sauté until fragrant. Add the asafoetida, Degi red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Sauté briefly, taking care not to burn the spices. Add the roughly chopped tomatoes and toss well to coat them in the spices. Pour in the tomato purée and mix well. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes soften and the mixture thickens. Add the water, salt, jaggery and one tablespoon of ghee. Mix well and simmer until the jaggery dissolves and the flavours come together. Garnish with Ratlami sev and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 to 3 tbsp ghee

1 tsp mustard seeds

4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped

½-inch piece of ginger, chopped

5 to 10 curry leaves

2 green chillies, chopped

¼ tsp asafoetida

1½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 cup fresh tomato purée

¼ cup water

Salt to taste

2 to 3 tbsp jaggery

1 tbsp ghee For garnish: Ratlami sev Method Heat two to three tablespoons of ghee in a kadai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped ginger, green chillies and curry leaves. Sauté until fragrant. Add the asafoetida, Degi red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Sauté briefly, taking care not to burn the spices. Add the roughly chopped tomatoes and toss well to coat them in the spices. Pour in the tomato purée and mix well. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes soften and the mixture thickens. Add the water, salt, jaggery and one tablespoon of ghee. Mix well and simmer until the jaggery dissolves and the flavours come together. Garnish with Ratlami sev and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.