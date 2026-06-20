Nourishing Nirjala Ekadashi Meals Made With Simple Healthy Kitchen Ingredients

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most significant fasting days in the Hindu calendar, observed with devotion and discipline. Falling during the summer season, the vrat is dedicated to seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu and is known for its strict practise of abstaining from food and, in many traditions, even water for the day. Easy nirjala ekadashi vrat dishes highlight nourishing satvik foods that can be enjoyed before and after the fast to provide energy and support balanced eating during the occasion.

Satvik Fasting Recipes For Nirjala Ekadashi(Freepik)

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Vrat dishes are prepared using ingredients that are commonly permitted during fasting, including fruits, milk, curd, makhana, sago, amaranth flour, water chestnut flour, potatoes, sweet potatoes, peanuts, and seasonal vegetables. These healthy vrat foods naturally provide carbohydrates, protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals">carbohydrates, protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help maintain energy levels. Fresh fruits and dairy products contribute hydration">contribute hydration, while ingredients like coconut, cucumber, and lemon are popular summer additions that support the body's fluid balance during warm weather.

Fasting has long been associated with discipline and mindful eating. Balanced fasting recipes prepared with wholesome ingredients can provide steady energy while avoiding heavy meals. Fibre-rich fruits, nuts, and vegetables support digestion">support digestion, while milk products and nuts contribute protein and calcium">protein and calcium. Choosing nutrient-dense satvik recipes allows the body to receive essential nutrients before and after fasting while adding a variety of flavours and textures to the festive menu.

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{{^usCountry}} Many Nirjala Ekadashi recipes are simple to prepare and use everyday kitchen ingredients. Fruit chaat, makhana kheer, sabudana khichdi, vrat-friendly smoothies, and sweet potato dishes are popular choices across India. These fasting recipes combine seasonal produce, dairy, and permitted grains to create meals that are light, flavourful, and suitable for the summer season. Their fresh ingredients and simple cooking methods make them practical options for families observing Nirjala Ekadashi while enjoying nourishing homemade food. 5 Easy Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Dishes for Healthy and Energising Fasting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many Nirjala Ekadashi recipes are simple to prepare and use everyday kitchen ingredients. Fruit chaat, makhana kheer, sabudana khichdi, vrat-friendly smoothies, and sweet potato dishes are popular choices across India. These fasting recipes combine seasonal produce, dairy, and permitted grains to create meals that are light, flavourful, and suitable for the summer season. Their fresh ingredients and simple cooking methods make them practical options for families observing Nirjala Ekadashi while enjoying nourishing homemade food. 5 Easy Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Dishes for Healthy and Energising Fasting {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nirjala Ekadashi fasting meals are prepared using satvik ingredients that provide natural energy and balanced nutrition. Fruits, dairy, nuts, vrat-friendly flours, and seasonal vegetables create wholesome dishes that are light yet nourishing. These easy recipes use simple ingredients to support fasting traditions while adding flavour, variety, and freshness to the festive menu. Makhana and Dry Fruit Kheer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nirjala Ekadashi fasting meals are prepared using satvik ingredients that provide natural energy and balanced nutrition. Fruits, dairy, nuts, vrat-friendly flours, and seasonal vegetables create wholesome dishes that are light yet nourishing. These easy recipes use simple ingredients to support fasting traditions while adding flavour, variety, and freshness to the festive menu. Makhana and Dry Fruit Kheer {{/usCountry}}

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Makhana and Dry Fruit Kheer is a popular Nirjala Ekadashi dessert made with fox nuts, milk, and nuts. Makhana provides calcium and protein">calcium and protein, while almonds and pistachios add healthy fats and minerals. Milk contributes protein and essential nutrients, making this recipe a nourishing vrat dish.

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Preparation: 10 mins

Cooking: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 cups milk

1 cup makhana

10 almonds, chopped

10 pistachios, sliced

1 tablespoon raisins

2 tablespoons jaggery powder

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

1 teaspoon ghee

Instructions

Roast makhana in ghee until crisp. Boil milk and add roasted makhana. Stir in almonds, pistachios, and raisins. Add jaggery and cardamom powder. Simmer for 10 minutes. Serve warm or chilled.

Sabudana Khichdi with Peanuts

Sabudana Khichdi is a classic fasting recipe that combines sago pearls with peanuts and potatoes. Sabudana supplies quick energy, peanuts provide protein and healthy fats">protein and healthy fats, while potatoes contribute potassium for balanced nutrition.

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Quick View

Preparation: 15 mins

Cooking: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 cups soaked sabudana

2 boiled potatoes

½ cup roasted peanuts

2 green chillies

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 tablespoons ghee

Rock salt

Coriander leaves

Lemon juice

Instructions

Heat ghee and cook cumin seeds. Add potatoes and green chillies. Mix in sabudana and peanuts. Season with rock salt. Cook for a few minutes. Garnish with coriander and lemon juice.

Sweet Potato Chaat

Sweet Potato Chaat combines roasted sweet potatoes with fruits and vrat-friendly seasonings. Sweet potatoes provide fibre and vitamin A">fibre and vitamin A, while lemon and herbs add freshness, making this an energising fasting snack.

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Preparation: 10 mins

Cooking: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Rock salt

Coriander leaves

Pomegranate seeds

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Instructions

Roast or boil sweet potatoes. Peel and cut into cubes. Add lemon juice and spices. Mix in pomegranate seeds. Garnish with coriander. Serve immediately.

Fruit and Yoghurt Vrat Bowl

Fresh fruits and yoghurt create a refreshing Nirjala Ekadashi meal packed with vitamins and probiotics. Bananas provide energy">provide energy, apples add fibre, and yoghurt contributes protein and calcium">protein and calcium for balanced nutrition.

Quick View

Preparation: 10 mins

Cooking: No cooking

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup yoghurt

1 banana

1 apple

½ cup pomegranate

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon chopped nuts

Instructions

Add yoghurt to a serving bowl. Top with chopped fruits. Sprinkle nuts. Drizzle honey. Mix gently. Serve chilled.

Singhara Atta Cheela

Singhara Atta Cheela is prepared with water chestnut flour and vrat-friendly spices. Singhara flour provides minerals and carbohydrates">minerals and carbohydrates, while curd and herbs improve flavour and nutritional value.

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Quick View

Preparation: 10 mins

Cooking: 15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup singhara flour

½ cup curd

½ cup grated potato

1 green chilli

Coriander leaves

Rock salt

Water

1 tablespoon ghee

Instructions

Mix singhara flour with curd and water. Add potato, coriander, and spices. Prepare a smooth batter. Heat a pan with ghee. Spread the batter evenly. Cook both sides until golden. Serve with vrat chutney.

FAQs

Which foods are commonly eaten during Nirjala Ekadashi fasting?

Nirjala Ekadashi vrat dishes often include makhana, sabudana, fruits, milk, yoghurt, sweet potatoes, singhara atta, and dry fruits prepared with satvik ingredients.

Are healthy vrat dishes suitable for maintaining energy during fasting?

Healthy vrat food prepared with fruits, nuts, dairy, and vrat-friendly flours provides natural carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients for balanced energy.

Which Nirjala Ekadashi recipe is easiest to prepare at home?

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Sabudana Khichdi, Fruit and Yoghurt Vrat Bowl, and Makhana Kheer are among the easiest Nirjala Ekadashi recipes made with simple ingredients and quick cooking methods.

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