Nutrition to heal inflammation: Health coach shares 6 whole-foods recipes that can soothe your body from within

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to infection, injury or harmful irritants, but when it becomes chronic, it can quietly contribute to a range of health problems, from digestive issues to metabolic and heart-related conditions. While factors such as stress, poor sleep and a sedentary lifestyle can fuel inflammation, nutrition also plays a major role. The foods you eat every day can either aggravate the gut and trigger inflammatory processes or provide the nutrients needed to support healing and balance. Choosing wholesome, minimally processed ingredients rich in fibre, antioxidants and healthy fats may help calm inflammation and support overall healing.

Read more to check out anti-inflammatory recipes!(Unsplash)

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Malvika Sahgal, a health coach specialising in hormones, weight loss and child nutrition, has shared six nourishing recipes that can help reduce inflammation and promote healing from within through wholesome, nutrient-rich ingredients. In an Instagram post shared on May 28, the health coach explains, “Simple, whole-food based meals that support gut health, reduce bloating, and help your body feel lighter and more balanced over time. When you consistently choose anti-inflammatory ingredients, your body starts responding from within.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipes below! 1. Mediterranean quinoa salad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipes below! 1. Mediterranean quinoa salad {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fibre-rich meal for gut and heart health. Ingredients Quinoa

Chickpeas

Olive oil

Cucumber

Tomatoes

Parsley {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fibre-rich meal for gut and heart health. Ingredients Quinoa

Chickpeas

Olive oil

Cucumber

Tomatoes

Parsley {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tip: Add feta in moderation for extra protein. Why it helps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tip: Add feta in moderation for extra protein. Why it helps {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Olive oil and legumes are staples in diets linked to lower chronic inflammation. 2. Moong dal khichdi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Olive oil and legumes are staples in diets linked to lower chronic inflammation. 2. Moong dal khichdi {{/usCountry}}

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Easy on the gut and deeply nourishing.

Ingredients

Moong dal

Rice

Ginger

Turmeric

Ghee

Tip: Add steamed vegetables for extra fibre.

Why it helps

This combination is easy to digest and helps calm gut irritation and inflammatory stress.

3. Greek yoghurt berry bowl

Gut-friendly and supports recovery.

Ingredients

Greek yoghurt

Mixed berries

Chia seeds

Walnuts

Honey drizzle

Tip: Use unsweetened yoghurt for better blood sugar control.

Why it helps

Berries contain antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

4. Avocado egg toast

Balanced fats and protein combo.

Ingredients

Whole grain toast

Avocado

Eggs

Chilli flakes

Pumpkin seeds

Tip: Sprinkle flax seeds for extra omega-3s.

Why it helps

Healthy fats and protein help stabilise blood sugar, which plays a major role in inflammation.

5. Turmeric ginger chicken soup

Comfort food your body actually likes.

Ingredients

Chicken broth

Ginger

Garlic

Turmeric

Vegetables

Shredded chicken

Tip: Slow cooking improves flavour and digestibility.

Why it helps

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Ginger and turmeric contain compounds associated with reduced inflammatory activity.

6. Drumstick soup and millet toast

Soothing, anti-inflammatory and gut-friendly.

Ingredients

For drumstick soup

1 cup drumstick pieces (moringa pods)

1 small onion

2 garlic cloves

1 small tomato

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp cumin powder

Pinch of turmeric

Salt to taste

2 cups water

1 tsp ghee or cold-pressed oil

Fresh coriander

For millet toast

2 slices millet bread

1 tsp ghee

Optional: crushed garlic and herbs

Tip: Add a pinch of black pepper with turmeric. It improves turmeric absorption and boosts its anti-inflammatory benefits naturally.

Why it helps

Rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory spices and gut-friendly millets that help calm inflammation naturally.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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