Nutritious Kebab Recipes for Ramadan: Healthy High-Protein Platter Ideas to Try at Home

A well-planned platter of protein-rich kebabs can make Ramadan meals delicious and nourishing. During fasting, sehri becomes an important opportunity to include foods that provide steady energy for long hours. A healthy kebab platter for Ramadan offers flavourful recipes that combine protein, spices, and wholesome ingredients. Healthy High-Protein Platter Ideas (Freepik)

Protein-rich kebabs prepared with ingredients such as lentils, paneer, chickpeas, or lean meat help maintain fullness and support muscle health. Lentils and chickpeas provide plant-based protein and fibre, which help regulate hunger levels throughout the day. Paneer adds calcium and high-quality protein, making it a practical addition to balanced Ramadan meals.

Grilled or pan-cooked kebabs are often preferred for lighter cooking methods. Spices like cumin, coriander, and ginger add flavour while supporting digestion. Fresh herbs and vegetables paired with kebabs can improve nutrient variety and make the platter more refreshing.

Including a protein-rich kebab platter for Ramadan during sehri or evening meals supports balanced nutrition and sustained energy. Nutritious kebabs prepared at home provide satisfying options that help maintain strength and focus throughout fasting hours.

Protein-Rich Kebabs to Include in a Healthy Ramadan Platter Chickpea Spinach Kebabs Chickpea spinach kebabs bring plant protein and fibre to a Ramadan kebab platter. Chickpeas support steady energy during fasting hours, while spinach adds iron and nutrients. Including protein-rich kebabs like these during sehri helps maintain fullness and balanced energy throughout the day.

Ingredients 1 cup boiled chickpeas

½ cup finely chopped spinach

2 tbsp chopped onion

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander

2 tbsp chickpea flour (besan)

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions Mash boiled chickpeas in a bowl until coarse but well combined. Add chopped spinach, onion, ginger, coriander, cumin powder, chickpea flour, and salt. Mix thoroughly until a dough-like mixture forms. Shape into small flat kebabs. Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Place kebabs on the pan and cook for 3–4 minutes on each side until lightly golden and firm. Remove and serve with mint curd dip. Paneer Vegetable Seekh Kebabs Paneer vegetable seekh kebabs combine dairy protein with colourful vegetables for a nourishing Ramadan snack. Paneer contains high-quality protein and calcium that support muscle health during fasting. Including paneer kebabs at sehri helps maintain satiety and sustained energy throughout long fasting hours.

Ingredients 1 cup grated paneer

¼ cup grated carrot

¼ cup finely chopped capsicum

2 tbsp chopped onion

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp chickpea flour

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions In a bowl combine grated paneer, carrot, capsicum, onion, ginger paste, coriander, chickpea flour, cumin powder, and salt. Mix thoroughly until ingredients bind together. Divide mixture into equal portions and shape around skewers or form cylindrical kebabs. Heat a grill pan with a small amount of oil. Cook kebabs on medium heat, turning occasionally until lightly golden on all sides. Remove carefully and serve with yoghurt-based dip. Lentil and Vegetable Shami Kebabs Lentil vegetable shami kebabs provide plant-based protein that supports energy during Ramadan fasting. Lentils contain fibre and iron that help maintain steady stamina. Adding these kebabs to a healthy kebab platter for sehri offers nourishment and variety while keeping meals satisfying.

Ingredients 1 cup cooked masoor dal

2 tbsp grated carrot

2 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp chopped mint

2 tbsp chickpea flour

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions Mash cooked masoor dal in a bowl until thick. Add carrot, onion, ginger-garlic paste, mint, coriander powder, chickpea flour, and salt. Mix thoroughly to form a firm mixture. Shape into round patties and then heat oil in a non-stick pan on medium heat. Place kebabs in the pan and cook for 3–4 minutes on each side until golden. Remove and serve with yoghurt dip. Oats and Chicken Kebabs Oats and chicken kebabs combine lean protein with fibre for a balanced Ramadan platter. Chicken provides complete protein that supports muscle health, while oats add fibre that promotes fullness. These kebabs help maintain energy levels during fasting when included in sehri meals.

Ingredients 1 cup minced chicken

¼ cup powdered oats

2 tbsp chopped onion

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions In a bowl combine minced chicken, powdered oats, onion, ginger-garlic paste, coriander, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well until mixture binds and then shape into oval kebabs. Heat oil in a pan or grill pan on medium heat. Cook kebabs for 4–5 minutes on each side until fully cooked and lightly golden. Ensure chicken is cooked thoroughly before serving. Serve with yoghurt dip or salad. Mixed Bean and Quinoa Kebabs Mixed bean quinoa kebabs bring together plant protein and complex carbohydrates in one nutritious Ramadan recipe. Beans provide fibre and protein, while quinoa contains essential amino acids. These kebabs support balanced nutrition and sustained energy during fasting hours.

Ingredients ½ cup boiled kidney beans

½ cup boiled chickpeas

½ cup cooked quinoa

2 tbsp chopped onion

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander

2 tbsp chickpea flour

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions Mash kidney beans and chickpeas in a bowl. Add cooked quinoa, onion, coriander, cumin powder, chickpea flour, and salt. Mix thoroughly until a firm mixture forms. Shape into small patties or kebabs. Heat oil in a non-stick pan on medium heat. Cook kebabs for 3–4 minutes on each side until crisp and golden. Remove and serve with yoghurt-based dip or fresh salad. FAQs Are protein-rich kebabs good for Ramadan sehri? Yes, protein-rich kebabs made with lentils, paneer, beans, or lean chicken help maintain fullness and steady energy during long fasting hours.

2. Which kebabs are best for a healthy Ramadan platter?

Chickpea kebabs, paneer seekh kebabs, lentil shami kebabs, and chicken kebabs are popular healthy options that provide protein and balanced nutrition.

3. Can kebabs be prepared in advance for Ramadan meals?

Yes, kebabs can be shaped and refrigerated a few hours earlier. Cook or grill them fresh before serving for best flavour and texture.