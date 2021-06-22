Overindulge with this easy recipe of Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Brownie

Sometimes all you need is peanut butter and chocolate fix to get you through the week, and what better way to do this than whipping up some brownies. Brownies are the answer to lazy and boring weekdays. Today is just the second day of the week, and like us, if you are also waiting for the weekend to arrive, we have a solution that will instantly lift your mood - a delicious and healthy brownie recipe.

The recipe was shared on Instagram recently by Yasmin Karachiwala, Bollywood’s beloved fitness trainer who has trained celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and more. Yasmin shared the video with the caption, “If you ever feel downie, bake a brownie! Here’s a quick, healthy recipe for your sweet tooth, Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Brownie.”

Brownies are one of those baked confections that can make anyone overindulge. They are easy to make, chewy, fudgy and oh-so-sweet. This recipe of Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Brownie is not just for sweet lovers but also for the people who are health freaks as it has no sugar. Jaggery syrup replaces sugar in this recipe.

So, if you feel like having brownies today without compromising on your health, let’s get you started.

Ingredients:

1 cup of soaked chickpeas

1/2 cup of peanut butter

1/4 cup of jaggery syrup

1/4 cup of almond flour

1/2 tsp of salt

1/4 tsp of cinnamon

1/2 tsp of baking powder

1/2 cup of dark chocolate chips

Method:

Grind the chickpeas, peanut butter, jaggery syrup, almond flour, salt, cinnamon and baking powder together.

Transfer the batter to a bowl, add some dark chocolate chips and fold the batter until it’s combined. Pour the batter into the baking pan and line it with the parchment paper.

Use a spatula to spread it to all four sides of the pan and to smooth the top. Add some more chocolate chips if you wish to.

Pre-heat the oven and bake at 160 degrees Celcius for 30 mins. Once done, cut the brownies into bite-size pieces. And there you have it, your easy to bake Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Brownie!

(Recipe: Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

