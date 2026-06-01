PM Modi's hack to beat the heat includes 'drinking sattu': Try chef Kunal Kapur's easy sweet and salted sattu recipes

As India grapples with a blistering summer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the national spotlight toward a humble, indigenous powerhouse: sattu. In his Mann Ki Baat address on May 31, the PM urged citizens to look toward traditional wisdom to combat rising temperatures, highlighting regional beverages that have sustained Indians for generations. Also read | 10 Indian foods to stay hydrated this summer, as suggested by a gut health nutritionist

Prime Minister’s cooling philosophy

Want to beat the heat like a pro? Chef Kunal Kapur's sattu recipes have you covered. (Pics: Chefkunalkapur.com)

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During his 134th broadcast, PM Modi shared that desi drinks are more than just refreshments; they are the result of centuries of experience tailored to India’s unique climate. From the lassi of Punjab to the sol kadhi of the Konkan coast, the PM noted how the Indian kitchen shifts its DNA as the mercury rises.

"Sattu sherbet in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh is simply amazing — it fills the stomach and provides strength," the PM noted, placing the 'poor man's protein' at the centre of the heatwave conversation.

Why sattu is a summer superfood

Sattu, primarily made from roasted black chickpeas (kala chana), is often called the indigenous 'protein powder'. Sattu can be vital for health during summer, as it has inherent cooling properties that help regulate body temperature and provide immediate relief from internal heat.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike sugary aerated drinks, sattu provides sustained energy and keeps you fuller for longer, helping prevent the lethargy often caused by extreme heat. It is believed that regular consumption acts as a shield against the 'loo (hot summer winds)' prevalent in north India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike sugary aerated drinks, sattu provides sustained energy and keeps you fuller for longer, helping prevent the lethargy often caused by extreme heat. It is believed that regular consumption acts as a shield against the 'loo (hot summer winds)' prevalent in north India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To make this traditional Indian drink accessible to the modern palate, chef Kunal Kapur has shared two effortless ways to prepare sattu: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To make this traditional Indian drink accessible to the modern palate, chef Kunal Kapur has shared two effortless ways to prepare sattu: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Chef Kunal Kapur's sweet sattu recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Chef Kunal Kapur's sweet sattu recipe {{/usCountry}}

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A quick energy booster for those on the move.

⦿ Ingredients: 2 tbsp chana sattu, 1 tbsp sugar, ½ lemon, 1 ¼ cup water, ice cubes.

⦿ Method: Whisk the sattu with a small amount of water to remove lumps, add the remaining ingredients, stir well, and serve chilled.

2. Chef Kunal Kapur's savoury sattu recipe

The perfect electrolyte-rich meal replacement.

⦿ Ingredients: 2 tbsp chana sattu, a pinch of salt and black salt, a pinch of pepper, ½ lemon, handful of fresh coriander, 1 ¼ cup water, ice cubes.

⦿ Method: Combine all ingredients in a glass. The black salt and lemon aid digestion, while the coriander adds a refreshing herbal note.

In a world dominated by processed energy drinks, the PM's endorsement of sattu and other regional Indian drinks serves as a reminder of India's edible heritage. These drinks are designed to suit the Indian gut and climate. As the heatwave intensifies, returning to these roots isn't just about nostalgia — it's about public health.

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Stay hydrated, stay traditional, and stay cool.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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