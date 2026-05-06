Chef Kunal Kapur's diet secrets revealed: Here's what he drinks every morning and eats for breakfast, lunch, dinner

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Kunal, who recently opened Pincode by Kunal Kapur in Bengaluru, pulled back the curtain on his daily regimen, revealing that his 'off-camera' life is less about gourmet decadence and more about 'grounded' nutrition.

While the world knows him for his culinary masterpieces and discerning palate, chef Kunal Kapur maintains a personal lifestyle defined by remarkable simplicity and restraint. In an industry notorious for burnout and indulgent 'grazing', the celebrity chef has mastered the art of sustainable health. Also read | Step inside chef Kunal Kapur’s Bengaluru restaurant: A first look at Pincode, the newest opulent dining destination

Daily diet: What chef Kunal Kapur eats daily For a man who tastes food professionally, structuring his personal meals is essential to avoid the 'occupational hazard' of constant grazing. First thing in the morning, chef Kunal, who is known for hosting and judging MasterChef India, avoids complicated elixirs. "My mornings usually begin with hydration — plain water, sometimes warm water depending on the day," he shares.

Here is chef Kunal's exact meal-by-meal breakdown:

⦿ Breakfast

He prioritises longevity over a quick fix: "I enjoy breakfasts that are hearty but rooted, something like dosa, eggs, oats, or a protein-forward meal."

⦿ Lunch

This is the anchor of chef Kunal's day, focusing on traditional Indian soul food: "Lunch is usually home-style food — dal, sabzi, roti, maybe grilled protein, something that keeps me fueled without slowing me down."

⦿ Dinner

To offset a day spent in professional kitchens, he keeps the evening 'lighter and cleaner'.

⦿ Snacks

When hunger strikes between takes, chef Kunal opts for functionality: "Nuts, fruit, dark chocolate, or something high in protein."

The 3 health essentials When asked which ingredients he insists on for his personal well-being, chef Kunal identified a trio of staples that bridge the gap between nutrition and tradition:

⦿ Clean protein: "Eggs or another clean protein source, because protein keeps me full."

⦿ Seasonal vegetables: "Colour on your plate usually means nutrition."

⦿ Indian spices: “Cinnamon, pepper, turmeric—our kitchens already hold so much natural wellness.”