Punjabi Lassi Recipe For Baisakhi with Cardamom and Malai for a Refreshing Summer Drink

Cold, creamy, and lightly sweet, Punjabi lassi is one of the first drinks that comes to mind during Baisakhi celebrations. Punjabi lassi is a thick yoghurt drink made by blending curd with water and a little jaggery. Sweet lassi is the most common version, though some homes also make salty or flavoured lassi.

Punjabi Lassi Recipe(Freepik)

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Punjabi lassi became closely linked with Punjab because fresh curd was easy to make in farming homes. Buffalo milk and cow milk were often turned into thick curd, then churned by hand in large pots to create a smooth drink. That simple process made homemade lassi a regular part of village meals.

Baisakhi celebrates the harvest season in Punjab and brings music, dancing, colourful clothes, and family gatherings. Punjabi lassi is often served during Baisakhi with dishes like makki di roti, sarson da saag, or chole kulche. The chilled drink feels especially refreshing after a festive meal and is enjoyed by both children and adults.

Curd is the main ingredient in Punjabi lassi and contains protein, calcium, and natural probiotics">protein, calcium, and natural probiotics. These probiotics may help support digestion, especially during summer. Cardamom, rose water, saffron, or a few chopped nuts can also be added for extra flavour. To make it healthier you can make it with jaggery or honey and more fresh curd, making homemade lassi a simple Baisakhi drink.

Make This Sweet Punjabi Lassi with Cardamom and Malai For Baisakhi Celebration

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{{^usCountry}} Punjabi lassi tastes rich, creamy, and lightly sweet with a thick and smooth texture. Cardamom adds a gentle aroma, while a little malai makes the drink extra creamy. Chilled lassi feels especially refreshing during summer and pairs perfectly with spicy Punjabi dishes served during Baisakhi. Ingredients 2 cups thick curd

½ cup chilled water

2 tbsp jaggery powder

¼ tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp fresh malai

4 to 5 ice cubes

1 tbsp chopped pistachios or almonds Step-by-Step Instructions Add curd, chilled water, jaggery powder, cardamom powder, and ice cubes to a blender. Blend for 1 to 2 minutes until the lassi becomes thick and frothy. Pour the lassi into tall glasses. Add a spoon of fresh malai on top and sprinkle chopped pistachios or almonds. Keep the glasses in the refrigerator for 5 minutes if a colder drink is preferred. Serve immediately Why This Version of Punjabi Lassi Is A Healthy Summer Drink? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjabi lassi tastes rich, creamy, and lightly sweet with a thick and smooth texture. Cardamom adds a gentle aroma, while a little malai makes the drink extra creamy. Chilled lassi feels especially refreshing during summer and pairs perfectly with spicy Punjabi dishes served during Baisakhi. Ingredients 2 cups thick curd

½ cup chilled water

2 tbsp jaggery powder

¼ tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp fresh malai

4 to 5 ice cubes

1 tbsp chopped pistachios or almonds Step-by-Step Instructions Add curd, chilled water, jaggery powder, cardamom powder, and ice cubes to a blender. Blend for 1 to 2 minutes until the lassi becomes thick and frothy. Pour the lassi into tall glasses. Add a spoon of fresh malai on top and sprinkle chopped pistachios or almonds. Keep the glasses in the refrigerator for 5 minutes if a colder drink is preferred. Serve immediately Why This Version of Punjabi Lassi Is A Healthy Summer Drink? {{/usCountry}}

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Punjabi lassi gives more than a cool and creamy taste. According to USDA">USDA, thick curd provides protein and calcium, while malai adds richness and extra energy. Cardamom and nuts bring small amounts of antioxidants and minerals, making this Baisakhi drink both refreshing and nourishing.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Glass Main Source Calories 180–220 kcal Curd, malai Protein 6–8 g Thick curd Calcium 220–250 mg Curd, malai Healthy Fat 7–9 g Malai, nuts Carbohydrates 18–22 g Jaggery Probiotics Moderate amount Curd View All

FAQs

Can Punjabi lassi be made without a blender?

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Yes, Punjabi lassi can be whisked by hand with a churner or spoon until smooth and frothy.

Which curd is best for thick Punjabi lassi?

Fresh full-fat curd works best because it gives the lassi a thicker and creamier texture.

Can Punjabi lassi be made without sugar?

Yes, jaggery, honey, or dates can be used instead of sugar.

How is Punjabi lassi different from buttermilk?

Punjabi lassi is thicker and creamier, while buttermilk is thinner and usually salty.

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