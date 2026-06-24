Quick And Easy Coconut Curry Chicken Soup: A Wholesome Recipe You Should Try At Home This Monsoon Under 30 Minutes

Monsoon calls for some food that brings you the cosy and warm feeling with every bite. Coconut curry chicken soup is a Thai-inspired dish with veggies, chicken chunks, and rice. The bold and bright flavours can be quite comforting on a monsoon afternoon. This high-protein soup comes with vitamins, amino acids, as well as minerals, which make it ideal for your daily diet.

Coconut Curry Chicken Soup(Freepik)

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This creamy coconut curry chicken soup contains many ingredients and flavours that come from Thai curry paste, fish sauce, cilantro, and lime. This coconut curry chicken soup is not overpowering. One can adjust the level of the spices based on preference. The red curry paste in this soup will add a little bit of heat. When craving a comforting monsoon special one-pot meal to satisfy your cravings, this soup is for you.

A Comprehensive Nutrient Comparison Between Coconut Curry Chicken Soup vs. Regular Chicken Clear Soup

While both soups offer comfort during the rainy season, they differ significantly in texture, flavor profile, and nutritional density. Feature Coconut Curry Chicken Soup Regular Chicken Clear Soup Texture & Base Thick, rich, and creamy due to the addition of unsweetened coconut cream. Light, thin, and watery, relying strictly on a clear, strained broth. Flavor Profile Complex, bold, and zesty with notes of lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and bright lime juice. Mild, savory, and clean, dominated by simple herbs like parsley, thyme, and black pepper. Spiciness Features a warm, customizable kick from Thai red curry paste. Generally non-spicy, relying on cracked pepper for a mild warmth. Satiety Level Highly filling and can act as a complete standalone meal due to fats and dense noodles. Lighter on the stomach, making it ideal as an appetizer or a remedy for sickness.

Quick Recipe Overview

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 6 servings

Estimated Calories: 420 kcal per serving

Difficulty Level: Medium

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 kgs bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (excess skin and fat trimmed)

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt (divided)

2 cups chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped peeled carrot

1 cup chopped celery

3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

4 garlic cloves, minced (about 4 teaspoons)

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons light brown sugar

5 cups lower-sodium chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 1/2 cups uncooked extra-wide egg noodles (or whole wheat noodles)

100ml unsweetened coconut cream

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (plus more to taste)

1 tablespoon fish sauce

Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Season the chicken evenly with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt. Place the chicken skin-side down into the pot and cook undisturbed for 2 to 4 minutes per side until beautifully browned. Transfer the chicken to a plate, leaving just 1 tablespoon of drippings in the pot.

Add the chopped onion, carrots, and celery to the reserved drippings. Cook over medium-high heat for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften.

Toss in the red curry paste, minced garlic, grated ginger, and brown sugar, stirring constantly for 15 to 20 seconds until intensely fragrant.

Pour in the chicken broth and ground turmeric, using a wooden spoon to scrape up any flavourful browned bits stuck to the bottom of the Dutch oven.

Bring the liquid to a boil, then lower the heat to a gentle simmer. Return the chicken and its accumulated juices to the pot, cover, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.

Move the cooked chicken to a clean plate. Turn the heat up to bring the remaining broth to a boil.

Stir in the wholewheat egg noodles and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Partially cover the pot and let the noodles cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are al dente.

While the noodles are boiling, shred the chicken using two forks, discarding the skin and bones. Reduce the pot's heat to a simmer.

Then stir the shredded chicken, coconut cream, lime juice, and fish sauce into the soup. Mix well, adjust the lime juice to taste, ladle into six bowls, and garnish generously with fresh cilantro leaves.

5 Clever Ways to Make This Monsoon Soup Healthier

Opt for whole-wheat noodles, brown rice noodles, or even zucchini noodles instead of standard egg noodles to increase dietary fiber and reduce refined carbohydrates.

Use light coconut milk instead of full-fat coconut cream to significantly slash the calorie count and saturated fat content while maintaining a smooth texture.

Add a few handfuls of baby spinach or bok choy during the final minutes of simmering to boost the antioxidant and iron content of the meal.

Go with skinless chicken breasts as you initiate the cooking process and get rid of the excess saturated fats from chicken skin drippings.

You can always opt for a no-sodium chicken broth. Also, if you want, you can cut the added kosher salt in half, relying instead on extra lime juice and fresh ginger for a punch of flavor.

Coconut Chicken Curry Soup: Detailed Nutritional Profile

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{{^usCountry}} The following breakdown provides an estimate of the nutrients present in a single serving of this Thai-inspired soup. Nutrient Type Amount per Serving (Approximate) Protein 28 grams Total Fat 22 grams Carbohydrates 24 grams Dietary Fiber 3 grams Vitamin A 45% of the Daily Value (DV) Vitamin C 12% of the Daily Value (DV) Calcium 40 milligrams Iron 2.5 milligrams Potassium 520 milligrams Sodium 810 milligrams Magnesium 35 milligrams Zinc 1.8 milligrams {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The following breakdown provides an estimate of the nutrients present in a single serving of this Thai-inspired soup. Nutrient Type Amount per Serving (Approximate) Protein 28 grams Total Fat 22 grams Carbohydrates 24 grams Dietary Fiber 3 grams Vitamin A 45% of the Daily Value (DV) Vitamin C 12% of the Daily Value (DV) Calcium 40 milligrams Iron 2.5 milligrams Potassium 520 milligrams Sodium 810 milligrams Magnesium 35 milligrams Zinc 1.8 milligrams {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This coconut curry chicken soup is the ultimate comfort food for rainy days, offering a harmonious balance of creamy coconut milk, zesty lime, and warming Thai spices. Packed with lean protein, essential vitamins, and hydrating broth, it supports immunity while satisfying comfort food cravings. Prepare this wholesome one-pot meal to stay warm and nourished all through the monsoon season. Frequently Asked Questions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This coconut curry chicken soup is the ultimate comfort food for rainy days, offering a harmonious balance of creamy coconut milk, zesty lime, and warming Thai spices. Packed with lean protein, essential vitamins, and hydrating broth, it supports immunity while satisfying comfort food cravings. Prepare this wholesome one-pot meal to stay warm and nourished all through the monsoon season. Frequently Asked Questions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1.Can coconut curry chicken soup be frozen for meal prep? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1.Can coconut curry chicken soup be frozen for meal prep? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coconut curry chicken soup freezes well if the noodles are omitted, as noodles become mushy when thawed and reheated later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coconut curry chicken soup freezes well if the noodles are omitted, as noodles become mushy when thawed and reheated later. {{/usCountry}}

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2. How can the spice level of coconut curry chicken soup be reduced?

The spice level decreases by reducing the red curry paste amount or by adding extra unsweetened coconut cream to the broth.

3. What is a good substitute for fish sauce in coconut curry chicken soup?

Soy sauce or tamari mixed with a splash of lime juice serves as an excellent salty substitute for fish sauce.

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