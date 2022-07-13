Quick healthy treats to refresh you after a long, hot summer day

Summer is a year-round problem in a tropical country like India where a combination of heat and humidity puts you at danger of heat stroke and dehydration, both of which are exacerbated if you exercise often. However, you should also pay attention to your nutrition and what you put into your body at this time.

After a long hot day, your body need more fluids than drinking water can provide. Some of the best summer healthy treats to refresh you after a long hot summer day include:

1. Yoghurt - Speaking of treats, there are few better than yoghurt. Whether it’s a fruity flavoured Greek yoghurt that you serve in cups or regular yoghurt that you use as a dip or eat as is, it’s super refreshing no matter how you eat it. Its health benefits are immense too. It’s packed with protein, nutrients and if it contains live cultures, can improve your gut bacteria too.

2. Cucumber Sandwiches - We’ll keep this short. We wanted something savoury on the list, and is there anything better than a combination of cold cucumber and fresh chutney? We don’t think so! Want to skip the carbs? Use the cucumber as the ‘bread’ and create bite sized-sandwiches using some fresh cheese!

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Hafsa, Clinical Nutritionist and Founder of Fitness With Hafsa shared two healthy recipes to beat the summer heat and tick nutrition for the day:

1. Nutty Summer Ice Cream - This Nutty Ice Cream recipe is an easy-to-prepare and healthier ice cream recipe made with coconut milk, soaked cashews, honey, and vanilla extract.

Ingredients:

> 3/4 cup Raw cashews soaked 2 hours in 2 cups water

>2 cups unsweetened and full-fat coconut milk

pinch of salt

>4 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

>1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Method:

Line a strainer with several layers of muslin cloth (or nut milk bag, if you have one). Place it over a medium-size bowl. Drain and rinse the cashews. Place them in your blender. Add in 1½ cup of coconut milk and salt and blend in the highest speed until completely smooth. Pour it into the strainer lined with muslin cloth. Gather the edges of the muslin cloth and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Discard any of the remaining solids. However, you should be left with a very little amount of solids. Stir in the remaining coconut milk.

Transfer the mixture into a saucepan (with a tight fitting lid) placed over medium-high heat. Whisking frequently, bring it to a boil. Then cover the pot with a lid, turn the heat down to low, and let it simmer for 10 minutes, whisking every few minutes to prevent sticking. Remove from the heat and stir in the honey and vanilla extract. Pour into a bowl and let it cool on the counter. Once it stops steaming cover it with a lid or stretch film and place in the fridge to cool completely. Churn chilled coconut mixture in freezer for 40 - 65 minutes. Scoop into bowls and serve immediately.

2. Summery Popsicle

Ingredients:

>1 ¼ cups Fresh squeezed orange juice

> 2 tpsp Raw Honey or Maple syrup

> 2 tbsp Lime juice 3/4 cup water

> 8 fresh Mint leaves

> 8 fresh Basil leaves (optional)

> ½ tsp Pink salt

Method:

Squeeze the orange juice and add ¾ cup of water. Combine the remaining ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour about 1/3 cup into each popsicle mold and freeze until solid, about 4 hours.

Sports Nutritionist Mihira A R Khopkar said, “Temperatures have been soaring in most states of the country and while a few did enjoy a hint of rain, it is still quite warm especially during the day. Hydration becomes one of the key aspects to focus on during such times but drinking plain water all the time is not always pleasant and temptation towards sugary drinks then becomes unavoidable.”

She too revealed some healthy ideas for you to feel refreshed and stay hydrated:

1. Fruit juice popsicles - If you crave for a candy this summer, you can make your very own healthier popsicle! Make a fruit juice of your choice- no need to add any extra sugar, but make sure to squeeze some lemons and throw in some mint leaves as you freeze this mixture in your popsicle molds!

2. Watermelon feta salad - With almost 91% of the fruit, being rich on water; this is the perfect salad to have before your main course or even enjoyed as a snack! Throw in some feta and basil and voila!

3. Sol Kadhi - Acting as a both cooling and digestive aid, this drink made out of kokum and coconut milk is a great refreshing & healthy beverage alternative to colas!

4. Aam panha - This cooling drink made from raw mangoes, spices like cumin, cardamom & rock salt with a dash of jaggery is ‘the’ summer perfect drink!

5. Mango salsa - Rich on vitamin beta-carotene, mango is a fruit you can’t avoid during summers! In a bowl throw in some onions, bell peppers, coriander, lemon juice, mango cubes & salt and enjoy this refreshing meal as a snack!

Enjoy these refreshing options and make the most of summer’s seasonal fruits and veggies!