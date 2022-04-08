Ramadan 2022: Roofafza to break the fast and beat the heat. Recipe inside

Ramadan 2022: Ramadan is here. The holy month is celebrated by Muslims all over the world with fasting, prayers and community. This is the time when Muslims observe fasting and break their fast with midnight feast of Iftar. Traditionally, Iftar starts with a bite of date and by drinking water, which is followed by a lip-smacking spread of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

There are a range of Iftar-special dishes which are made especially during the month of Ramadan. However, there is a drink which has stood the test of time and is consumed for its health benefits and goodness. Of course, we are talking about Roohafza. Chef Kunal Kapur shared a recipe of making Roohafza at home and it is super easy. This Ramadan, beat the heat and also break the fast with a sip of the tasty and healthy drink. Recipe inside:

Ingredients:

Rooh Afza (rose syrup) – 4-5tbsp

Lemon – 2nos

Salt – tiny pinch

Black salt – tiny pinch

Pepper powder – a pinch

Mint leaves – few

Ice cubes – few

Chia/Sabja seeds (soaked) – 2tbsp

Soda water (Chilled) – top up

Method:

Take a large pitcher, add lemon juice, salt, black salt, rose syrup, pepper powder, mint leaves and ice cubes. On the top, add soaked and bloomed chia seeds. The chef suggested that subza or basil seeds can also be used instead of chia seeds. Top the mixture with chilled soda water. Stir the drink and serve.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

Health benefits:

Roohafza comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in relieving the body of dehydration and improving haemoglobin. It also helps in preventing indigestion and lowering down the body heat, thereby reducing fever. Roohafza also helps in increasing cardiac efficiency and smoothening the blood supply in the heart, thereby improving the overall cardiovascular health. In case of nausea and Diarrhea, Roofafza can be consumed to reduce the symptoms.

