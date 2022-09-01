Raw jackfruit recipes: 3 healthy and lip-smacking kathal dishes you must try

Raw jackfruit or kathal is a desi superfood one must add to their daily diet for a variety of benefits. A storehouse of potassium, vitamin C, prebiotics, antioxidants and proteins, it can be turned into delicious curries, stir-fries, kebabs, fries among many other dishes. It has different names from kathal, phanas, kanun, nangka, chakka, echore to jaca. (See pics: 5 reasons you need to add raw jackfruit to your diet)

Jackfruit is a great source of insoluble fibre and can work wonders for one's bowel movements. A heart-healthy food, kathal also aids in removing bad cholesterol from your body. Being a low GI food, it can be an alternative to rice or roti for people with diabetes as its consumption can prevent sugar spikes and will help you stay full for longer. For the same reason, it's a perfect weight loss food too as you feel full even after eating small quantity of it.

Priscilla Marian, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Kalyani Nagar Pune in an interaction with HT Digital talks about health benefits of jackfruit and 3 delicious recipes you can prepare.

From bone health, preventing cancer, relieving constipation and reducing risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke, jackfruit has unbelievable health benefits.

"Jackfruit has rich sources of potassium, vitamin C, prebiotics, antioxidants and proteins which help regularize the blood pressure along with blood glucose levels. It has a low glycaemic index as compared to rice or wheat hence it’s one of the best superfood helpful in diabetes. Vitamin B6 in jackfruit helps lower the levels of homocysteine thus reducing the risk of heart diseases and stroke. The superfood also helps to improve the quality of skin texture by boosting the collagen production making it firm, strong and free from sun-damage. Jackfruit relieves constipation and stomach related ailments by clearing out the cancer-causing toxins from the large intestine and protecting the colon mucus membrane thus helping to treat different types of cancer such as lung, breast, gastric, skin and prostate cancers. The phosphorus and magnesium content of this food helps to enhance the bone health providing proper absorption of calcium and managing the bone disorders like osteoporosis. This super food enhances the entire human immune system," says Marian.

Here are a few recipes of raw jackfruit that you can try.

1. JACKFRUIT NUGGETS

Ingredients

Cubed deseeded jackfruit – 250 gm

Lemon juice – 5 tbsp

Chilli flakes – 1 tsp

Oregano – 1 tsp

Corn flour – 1 cup

Bread crumbs – 2 cups

Cream – 1 tbsp

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Vegetable oil to fry

Salt to taste

Method:

• Wash the medium cubed deseeded jackfruit and marinate it in lemon juice, chilli flakes, oregano, ginger-garlic paste and salt for an hour. You can modify the spiciness by adding red chilli powder into the marination.

• Mix again the marinated mixture by adding corn flour and cream to bind the marinated masala.

• Roll the marinated cubes into the crunchy breadcrumbs and keep it aside.

• Heat the oil to the boiling point and slowly add the cubes to fry for 3 mins from both sides to golden brown colour.

•Repeat the same for all the cubes.

• Crispy jackfruit nuggets are ready.

• Serve it hot with mayonnaise or garlic sauce or tomato sauce.

2. KATHAL TIKKA MASALA

Ingredients:

Cubed cut jackfruit – 150g

Ginger-garlic paste – 2tbsp

Pureed onions – 2 big sized

Curd – 2 tbsp

Pureed tomato – 1 big sized

Desiccated coconut – 1 tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 2 tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Jeera powder – ½ tsp

Chicken tikka masala – 1 tsp

Bay leaf – 1

Kasuri methi – 1tsp

Water – 1 cup

Salt to taste

Refined Oil – 2 tbsp

Method:

• Wash the jackfruit cubes and marinate it by adding curd and ready-made chicken tikka masala for few ½ an hour.

• Prepare the curry by heating the oil in a non-stick pan.

• Add the bay leaf first and then add the purees of onion, ginger and garlic. Mix it well and allow it to fry for 1 min.

• Grind the desiccated coconut with the dry masala into a fine powder and add it to the pan along with the tomato puree.

• Allow it to cook properly and gradually add water if the masala starts sticking to the pan.

• Once the oil starts to float over the masala, it shows that it is cooked well.

• Now it is time to add the marinated jackfruit to the masala. Mix it well and cover it with lid allowing it to cook till soft for 15 mins.

• Check it again by adding a bit of water and salt mixing it well.

• Lastly add the kasuri methi for an aromatic flavour and garnish it with green coriander.

• The amazing Kathal Tikka Masala is ready to serve with jeera rice or chapatti.

3. JACK'S STEW

Ingredient:

Tender jackfruit thick Julian sliced – 5-6 pieces

1 carrot – medium Julian sliced

French Beans medium cut – ½ cup

Corn seeds – ¾ cup

Lemon grass – 2-3 strands

Black pepper – 1/3 tsp

Cinnamon stick – ½

Bay leaf – 1

Cashews – 6-7

Raisins- 8-10

Coconut milk – 1 cup

Ghee – 1tsp

Salt to taste

Method:

• Wash all the vegetables thoroughly and boil it in a pressure cooker with only 1 whistle.

• Allow the cook to cool, till then prepare the tadka by heating the ghee in a non-stick pan.

• Add bay leaf and cinnamon stick first and then add the cashews and raisins.

• Next add the boiled vegetables to the pan and mix well.

• In a gap of ½ a minute, add coconut milk to the pan and cook it well for slight thickness.

• Add flavour to it by adding lemon grass strands, black pepper and salt and simmer it for 2 min by covering it with a lid.

• Lastly check the consistency and add water if required. Stew usually is slightly thick blended with all the flavours.

• Garnish it with either mint leaves, fresh methi leaves or simple green coriander leaves.

• Serve it hot and yummy.

