Recipe: Black bean chicken flautas is a dinner dish cooked in 15 minutes

Running out on time, energy and dinner ideas this work week? Try your hands on this crispy and full of flavour black bean chicken flautas that don’t need frying and tastes like heaven with guac and sour cream. Check out the recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Recipe: Black bean chicken flautas is a dinner dish cooked in 15 minutes(Instagram/fitandwellmedgal)

A meal that looks beautiful yet healthy is a weakness for all of us and this Wednesday we have just the recipe for you which will not only make your mouth water but also make your stomach thank you for not treating it to quick junk. If you are running out on time, energy and dinner ideas this work week, try your hands on this recipe of crispy and full of flavour black bean chicken flautas that don’t need frying and tastes like heaven with guac and sour cream.

Ingredients:

Salsa crockpot Chicken

2-3 organic chicken breasts

½ onion, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeño ( optional)

1.5 cups bone broth or chicken broth

½ jar salsa (16 oz)

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

Salt and pepper.

Method:

Add everything to a crock express or multi-cooker or pressure cooker. Cook on poultry setting (25 min) or until fully cooked.

Remove the chicken from crock, and shred using two forks. Return to crock and mix in with sauce. Dip them in some guac and sour cream and you are set!

(Recipe: Adriana Fox, Instagram/fitandwellmedgal)

Benefits:

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

