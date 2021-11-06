Recipe: Bring Swedish bakeries home with these Seed Chocolate bliss balls

If there is one great solution for party-ready sweets, it has to be chocolate balls as we have seen them fly off the platter within seconds, every time these little beauties are set out in a gathering. Melt-in-your mouth chocolate balls that come from your own kitchen? Why is that even a question? Count us in!

Let these Seed Chocolate Bliss Balls be a gift-worthy treat that promise the whiff of bakeries from Sweden. Check out their easy, no-bake recipe below that yields 10-12 Seed Chocolate Bliss Balls.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp dried cranberries

1/2 cup flax seeds

1 cup sunflower seeds

3 tsp cocoa powder

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup desiccated coconut, for coating

1/2 cup white chocolate melted, for drizzle

Method:

In a food processor, add the flax and sunflower seeds and process until you get a fine powder. Add the cocoa powder and process for a few seconds.

Add the cranberries and honey and pulse until well combined. Take it out in a bowl and place in the fridge for an hour to make it easier to roll better.

Take it out of the fridge and roll out 3 cm diameter balls. For half the batch, coat them with desiccated coconut.

For the remaining half, drizzle melted white chocolate over them with a spoon or piping bag. Store in the fridge for several days or in the freezer for months.

(Recipe: Del Monte)

Benefits:

Cranberries help with urinary tract health, improve eyesight and cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure and protect against liver disease. They are also considered a superfood due to their high nutrient and antioxidant content.

Milled flaxseeds improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. They may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

