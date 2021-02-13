IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
recipe

Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day

This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:50 PM IST

Chocolate is the perfect everything, be it a snack, a whole dessert or just a little pick me up to improve your mood on certain days, after all science says that eating chocolate can improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, reduce heart disease risk and even improve brain function, and these are just a few of the many benefits of it other than the fact that it is delcious. In fact, chocolate is even popularly known as the love drug, and what better occasion to make the most of this love-inducing ingredient than Valentine's Day? This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved, read on:

INGREDIENTS

For Crust:

1 package Oreo cookies

6 tablespoons 80grams unsalted butter, melted

For Filling:

250grams fresh strawberries

1/3 cup sweetened coconut flakes

175grams semisweet chocolate chips

175grams bittersweet chocolate chips

240ml unsweetened coconut milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Chop the strawberries into small bite-size pieces and combine with sweetened coconut flakes. (Chopping the strawberries makes it easier to cut the tart later on. So the smaller the pieces, the better.) Set aside.
  2. In a food processor, pulse the Oreo cookies to fine crumbs and mix it with melted butter. Press the crumbs mixture evenly into 9-inch tart pan with loose bottom. Refrigerate while you make the ganache.
  3. In a small saucepan, bring the coconut milk to a simmer, remove from heat and pour it over the chocolate chips to make the ganache. Let it sit undisturbed for at least 2 minutes, then whisk the mixture until smooth. (If you still have solid chocolate pieces and the mixture is cooled too much, simply heat it in double boiler over simmering water until completely smooth.)
  4. Reserve about 1/3 of strawberry mixture for later and spread the remaining mixture evenly in the tart crust. Then pour the ganache. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to set. Before serving, decorate the top of the tart with reserved strawberry mixture. Serve the tart chilled, and enjoy with your better half this Valentine's Day 2021!

(Recipe courtesy Sweet and Savory by Shinee)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
recipe

Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:50 PM IST
This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
recipe

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Enjoy this perfect risotto recipe with roasted squash, crispy sage, parmesan and wild mushrooms on the occasion of Valentine's Day with your significant other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
recipe

Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls(Forks over Knives)
Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls(Forks over Knives)
recipe

Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:53 PM IST
This recipe for Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls is perfect for those who want to indulge in a simple, delicious and healthy home-cooked meal on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cupid's Cloud(A Pretty Life In The Suburbs)
Cupid's Cloud(A Pretty Life In The Suburbs)
recipe

Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Whipped cream and juicy berries are as sensual and tantalizing as a dessert can be, and this stunning concoction known as Cupid's Cloud is perfect for you to add some more flavour into your love life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Applying my knowledge of spices to dishes from around the world is what I like to call American Masala, says Chef Suvir Saran.
Applying my knowledge of spices to dishes from around the world is what I like to call American Masala, says Chef Suvir Saran.
recipe

Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world

By HTC , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:42 PM IST
By using the most commonly found spices and herbs, roots, shoots and pulses creatively, one can transform something ordinary into a star
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad can make the evening memorable. (Shutterstock)
Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad can make the evening memorable. (Shutterstock)
recipe

V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Want to rustle up surprise at home for the one you love? Here are some delicious and easy recipes that will sweeten up the V-Day menu
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie(Inspired By Charm)
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie(Inspired By Charm)
recipe

Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Valentine's Week 2021: If you're in the mood for a snack that will last you well after the charms of Valentine's Day are over, then the following recipe for this decadent, lush and easy to make Red Velvet Waffle Cookie is the perfect creation to add a bit of fun and colour to your V-day celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deconstructed Banoffee Pie(Granny Mouse Country House)
Deconstructed Banoffee Pie(Granny Mouse Country House)
recipe

Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Valentine's Week: If low-key celebrations are something you are after this Valentine's Day, then this deconstructed Banoffee Pie recipe is the perfect end to sweeten your Valentine's night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: On Promise Day, commit to treat bae to healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken(Instagram/litecravings)
Recipe: On Promise Day, commit to treat bae to healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken(Instagram/litecravings)
recipe

Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Dixie Crystals)
Representational Image(Dixie Crystals)
recipe

Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Valentine's 2021: On Teddy Day, teddy bears are giving to express one's love or affection for someone, however, you need not go the traditional tried and tested route, instead try this recipe for the cutest Teddy Bear shaped cookies that will surely win over your better half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
recipe

No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Easy chocolate truffle recipe(Instagram/ _bakeandbinge_)
Easy chocolate truffle recipe(Instagram/ _bakeandbinge_)
recipe

Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes(Instagram/alligga_health)
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes(Instagram/alligga_health)
recipe

Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bacon Rose Quiche(allrecipes.com)
Bacon Rose Quiche(allrecipes.com)
recipe

Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2021: If you and your partner are one of those people who prefer staying home and enjoying a homecooked meal, this Bacon Quiche recipe is perfect for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP