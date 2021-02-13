Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Chocolate is the perfect everything, be it a snack, a whole dessert or just a little pick me up to improve your mood on certain days, after all science says that eating chocolate can improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, reduce heart disease risk and even improve brain function, and these are just a few of the many benefits of it other than the fact that it is delcious. In fact, chocolate is even popularly known as the love drug, and what better occasion to make the most of this love-inducing ingredient than Valentine's Day? This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved, read on:
INGREDIENTS
For Crust:
1 package Oreo cookies
6 tablespoons 80grams unsalted butter, melted
For Filling:
250grams fresh strawberries
1/3 cup sweetened coconut flakes
175grams semisweet chocolate chips
175grams bittersweet chocolate chips
240ml unsweetened coconut milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS
- Chop the strawberries into small bite-size pieces and combine with sweetened coconut flakes. (Chopping the strawberries makes it easier to cut the tart later on. So the smaller the pieces, the better.) Set aside.
- In a food processor, pulse the Oreo cookies to fine crumbs and mix it with melted butter. Press the crumbs mixture evenly into 9-inch tart pan with loose bottom. Refrigerate while you make the ganache.
- In a small saucepan, bring the coconut milk to a simmer, remove from heat and pour it over the chocolate chips to make the ganache. Let it sit undisturbed for at least 2 minutes, then whisk the mixture until smooth. (If you still have solid chocolate pieces and the mixture is cooled too much, simply heat it in double boiler over simmering water until completely smooth.)
- Reserve about 1/3 of strawberry mixture for later and spread the remaining mixture evenly in the tart crust. Then pour the ganache. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to set. Before serving, decorate the top of the tart with reserved strawberry mixture. Serve the tart chilled, and enjoy with your better half this Valentine's Day 2021!
(Recipe courtesy Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups
- This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae
- Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
- Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe
- Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes
- Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox