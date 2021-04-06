Recipe: Craving a healthy sweet treat? Try these blueberry protein cookies

When it is just the second day of the work week and weekend seems to take forever to come, you can find us in the kitchen, experimenting with healthy or creative plant-based dishes that taste yum and this Tuesday is no different as we whip up a jar of blueberry protein cookies. Big chewy cookies are the perfect way to brush aside Tuesday blues and when they come packed with health benefits, as is the case with blueberry protein cookies that are made from chickpeas, we’re definitely game for it.

Say “yes” to bone, muscle and skin health with these delicious cookies made by cooking chickpeas. Check out the recipe of blueberry protein cookies here:

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

1 scoop collagen (like vanilla collagen}

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

15.5 ounce can of chickpeas (rinsed and drained)

1/4 cup nut/seed butter (I used peanut butter)

1/3 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1 egg⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Method:

Preheat oven to 350F and spray/line a baking sheet. Put all of the ingredients into a food processor and blend until a dough forms.

Use a large cookie scoop/ice cream scoop to make 10 cookies (or a small cookie scoop but watch the time for those since it will be different) and bake for 18 minutes. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Hannah Bostdorff, Instagram/hannahharvestinghealth)

Benefits:

Apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, chickpeas also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

