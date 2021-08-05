Recipe: Craving something healthy but exotic for dinner? Try Chicken Tacos

The only bad taco is the one you didn’t eat so, leave no room for regrets and whip up an exotic dinner of Chicken Tacos tonight as they are perfect for the summertime. If you had to choose between eating tacos every day or being skinny for life, would you choose hard or soft tacos?

Well, why choose when you can mix health with taste courtesy these Chicken Tacos that are packed with nutrients. Check out the recipe below and drool away your mid-week blues.

Ingredients:

6 corn tortillas

3 chicken thigh fillets cubed

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp tumeric

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp red onion finely chopped

juice of 1/2 lime

2 tomatoes chopped (2 tbsp finely chopped for guac)

1/2 red capsicum chopped

small handful coriander chopped

sea salt

Method:

Make a simple guac by mashing avocado then stirring through red onion, tomato (finely chopped), lime juice and salt to taste. set aside and cook chicken on a non-stick pan over medium high heat. Add a pinch of salt and spices to chicken halfway through cooking.

Once cooked, take off heat and warm up tortillas in oven or using a sandwich press so that they soften. Assemble on plate with chicken, tomato and capsicum, guacamole and top with chopped coriander and a squeeze of lime. Enjoy while warm!

(Recipe: Instagram/eatwell.sydney)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

