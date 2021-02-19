Recipe: Crispy and healthy Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries

If there is one food item that is universally loved, it is the humble potato. Be it sweet, Russet or baby, potatoes have the ability to make you feel all warm and cuddly on the inside. From creamy mashes and crispy bhajiyas to the more elite truffle fries and poutine, the humble potato can take on any form. And if anyone ever does refrain from eating them, it is because of the high calorific value and carbs in the simple spuds. However, this delicious and simple recipe for Sweet Potato Fries need not be fried, simply bake these uniformly cut pieces, coated with delicious flavour and enjoy with a cool yogurt dressing (or any other of your choice) completely guilt free. The fries will take a total of 45 minutes to prep and 25 minutes to cook, and will ideally serve 4 people, unless you want to scarf them all down yourself. Read on:

Ingredients:

500 grams sweet potatoes, peeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper

fine sea salt, to taste

Method:

To make these oven-roasted sweet potato fries, simply cut your fries: Evenly-sized matchsticks, about 1/4-inch wide.Then soak them in water, cold water is best and for at least 30 minutes. Following this you must rinse, drain and pat dry the potatoes.

After patting them dry, transfer fries to a dry bowl or ziplock bag, and toss evenly with olive oil.

Once coated with oil, the fries need to be tossed around in cornstarch and your choice of seasonings mixture (paprika, cayenne, Italian seasoning, etc).

Transfer to parchment-covered baking sheet, and spread out the fries in a nice even layer.

Bake until crispy, being sure to remove the pan and flip the fries halfway through.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven, season the fries generously with salt, and rest for 3-5 more minutes. Let cool and enjoy with a cool ranch or home made yogurt dressing, you can also sprinkle parmesan over them to add some extra flavour.

(Recipe courtesy www.gimmesomeoven.com)