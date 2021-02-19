Recipe: Crispy and healthy Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries
If there is one food item that is universally loved, it is the humble potato. Be it sweet, Russet or baby, potatoes have the ability to make you feel all warm and cuddly on the inside. From creamy mashes and crispy bhajiyas to the more elite truffle fries and poutine, the humble potato can take on any form. And if anyone ever does refrain from eating them, it is because of the high calorific value and carbs in the simple spuds. However, this delicious and simple recipe for Sweet Potato Fries need not be fried, simply bake these uniformly cut pieces, coated with delicious flavour and enjoy with a cool yogurt dressing (or any other of your choice) completely guilt free. The fries will take a total of 45 minutes to prep and 25 minutes to cook, and will ideally serve 4 people, unless you want to scarf them all down yourself. Read on:
Ingredients:
500 grams sweet potatoes, peeled
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
fine sea salt, to taste
Method:
To make these oven-roasted sweet potato fries, simply cut your fries: Evenly-sized matchsticks, about 1/4-inch wide.Then soak them in water, cold water is best and for at least 30 minutes. Following this you must rinse, drain and pat dry the potatoes.
After patting them dry, transfer fries to a dry bowl or ziplock bag, and toss evenly with olive oil.
Once coated with oil, the fries need to be tossed around in cornstarch and your choice of seasonings mixture (paprika, cayenne, Italian seasoning, etc).
Transfer to parchment-covered baking sheet, and spread out the fries in a nice even layer.
Bake until crispy, being sure to remove the pan and flip the fries halfway through.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven, season the fries generously with salt, and rest for 3-5 more minutes. Let cool and enjoy with a cool ranch or home made yogurt dressing, you can also sprinkle parmesan over them to add some extra flavour.
(Recipe courtesy www.gimmesomeoven.com)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Crispy and healthy Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: A bowl of this Vegetable Thukpa feels like a warm hug on cold nights
- Try the easy recipe of Vegetable Thukpa tonight. This comfort food tastes divine all year long but it especially feels like a warm hug on cold winter nights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie
- It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie | Check benefits inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deciding what to make for dinner?Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles
- In the mood for something spicy for your dinner? Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles, they will satiate your taste buds and maybe even become your new favourite dish.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic kills food buffets?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs
- Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake
- Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yeh chocolate lava oat cake hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai! Why wait for cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules and treat yourself to chocolate lava oat cake and brush aside mid-week blues? Check the recipe inside and thank us later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday
- Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami
- Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake
- What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami
- You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi
- Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox