Recipe: Delicious, nutrient rich Hara Bhara Kebabs to make tea time healthier

Hara Bhara Kebab is a popular vegetarian North Indian dish which can be eaten as a starter, appetizer, side or even as a tea time snack. Made with healthy vegetables like spinach, potato and green peas, along with ingredients like ginger, cumin and coriander, these kebabs are crunchy on the outside and melt in the mouth on the inside, and ingredients like amchur powder and chaat masala give it that kick which will have you salivating and asking for more after just a bite. Give these a healthier spin and cook them in an airfryer or in the oven. These take an hour to make and are a popular restaurant dish, so if you have restaurant food cravings but would rather be safe and eat at home, this recipe for home made Hara Bhara Kebabs will satiate all your cravings. Check it out:

Ingredients

2 cup, Spinach

1 units, Potato (large and boiled)

1 cup, Green peas

1/4 teaspoons, Ginger finely cut

1 units, Green chilli

3 tablespoons, Coriander leaves

3-4 units, Bread crumbs

1 tablespoons, Corn starch

1/2 teaspoons, Cumin powder

1/2 teaspoons, Chaat masala

1/4 teaspoons, Amchur powder

Salt as per taste

3.5 tablespoons, Oil

Instructions

Wash the Spinach leaves and place them in a pan on medium heat.

Pour 1 tablespoon of water in the pan and let them cook for 2 minutes. After 2 minutes, the leaves will be shriveled.

Now, remove from pan and wash the leaves under cold running water. Set aside.

Add 1.5 teaspoon of oil and heat on medium flame, add ginger and green chili. Sauté for about 30 seconds.

Add (frozen)Green peas and the blanched Spinach.Cook them till for 2-3 minutes. Let it cool down for a bit. Add coriander leaves transfer it to a blender and grind it to make a coarse mixture.

Transfer the mixture into a bowl and add boiled potato.

In a bowl crumble the potato well. Add salt, chaat masala, amchur (dry mango powder), cornstarch, cumin powder and bread crumbs.

Mix everything together to make a nice dough.

Take little dough and form a round patty

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, place the patties on the pan and cook them until they turn golden brown in colour.

Serve them hot with coriander chutney or tomato ketchup.

(Recipe courtesy Foodism)