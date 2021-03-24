Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Enjoy a scrumptious and colourful Holi with this bowl of saffron rice
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy a scrumptious and colourful Holi with this bowl of saffron rice

The festival of colours is just around the corner and if you are looking to prep an easy-to-make dish this Holi with a touch of affection and love, check out this recipe of saffron rice which is customary to serve to celebrate significant traditional ceremonies in India
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Recipe: Enjoy a scrumptious and colourful Holi with this bowl of saffron rice(Marriott International)

Packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre and omega 3, Saffron Rice is a simple earthy dish which has a complex nuanced flavour and a sweet, floral taste to it. The festival of colours is just around the corner and if you are looking to prep an easy-to-make dish this Holi with a touch of affection and love, we got you sorted with a recipe of saffron rice which is customary to serve to celebrate significant traditional ceremonies in India.

Made from saffron, white rice and also usually vegetable bouillon, Saffron Rice barely takes 5 minutes preparation time and only 25 minutes to cook. Enjoy a scrumptious and colourful Holi with this recipe of saffron rice:

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

9-10 saffron (kesar) strands

3 tablespoons ghee

2 tablespoons milk

1 inch stick cinnamon stick

2 cloves

4-5 cardamom pods

2-3 bay leaf

⅛ teaspoon cardamom powder

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoon slivered almonds

2 tablespoon cashew nuts

1 tablespoon golden raisins

2 cups hot water

Method:

In a small bowl add hot milk and saffron strands. Set aside and allow it to bloom and release the saffron color. Wash and soak the rice for 20 minutes. Drain and reserve.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Recipe: Klepon, Indonesian Pandan flavoured glutinous rice balls with palm sugar

Recipe: Quick and easy Indonesian vegetable stir fry, Cap Cai

Recipe: Indulge in Indian goodness of ultra creamy vegan Chickpea stew

Recipe: These Irish/Italian vegan stuffed shells will leave you drooling

In a deep pan on medium heat, melt the ghee. Once melted, add the cinnamon, cloves, cardamom pods and rice and sauté for 5-6 minutes.

Add the saffron milk mixture, sugar and hot water. Cover and let cook for 15 minutes. Uncover and add almonds, raisins and cardamom powder.

Cover again for 7-8 minutes or until rice is fully cooked. Garnish with nuts & raisins, and serve warm.

(Recipe: Chef Sougata Halder, Executive Chef at hotel Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park)

Saffron benefits:

Known to be a powerful antioxidant, saffron may have cancer-fighting properties apart from reducing PMS symptoms and improving mood or treating depressive symptoms. It aids in weight loss by reducing appetite and acts as an Aphrodisiac.

It purifies the blood, kidney and bladder and its anti-inflammatory properties are helpful for macular degeneration. This means that it is even good for improving eyesight.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy recipe recipes healthy recipes recipe recipe for india holi holi best recipes india fitness antioxidant weight loss
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP