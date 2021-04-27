Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Enjoy cake's taste and texture with a bowl of Pink strawberry baked oats
Recipe: Enjoy cake's taste and texture with a bowl of Pink strawberry baked oats

Check out the recipe of Pink strawberry baked oats inside which is a porridge bowl that looks and tastes like cake except that it is easy, versatile and healthy. Read benefits inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Recipe: Enjoy a cake taste and texture with Pink strawberry baked oats(Instagram/maplesyrupsfood)

If you are a regular here, you would be aware of our fondness for oats and this Tuesday is no different as we bring to you a recipe of Pink strawberry baked oats whose taste and texture has the goodness of a cake. Turn weekdays into fun days by staying in tune with our recipe column as we not only dig out recipes which are healthy but also guarantee a flavour explosion in your mouth apart from coming packed with health benefits and Pink strawberry baked oats is just another addition to our list.

Seal your midweek sugar cravings with a healthy treat including the goodness of a superfood with this recipe of Pink strawberry baked oats which is too delicious to miss. Check below for the recipe of Pink strawberry baked oats which is a porridge bowl that looks and tastes like cake except that it is easy, versatile and healthy.

Ingredients:

40 gr Oats

90 ml milk of choice

Sweetener of choice (vanilla yummy drops)

1 tsp baking powder

Strawberries

Method:

Chop some strawberries and microwave for a couple of minutes. Then blend all the ingredients together and add the cooked strawberries.

Pour into your ramekin and place fresh strawberries on top. Bake at 350 F for 15-20 minutes and enjoy!

(Recipe: Mare, Instagram/ maplesyrupsfood)

Benefits:

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.

As for oats, apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, they can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full.

