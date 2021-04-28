Recipe: Greek veggies with sautéed shrimp in a Greek lemon dressing for dinner

As we scramble around managing work-from-home and household chores together, the least we can do to prioritise our health is by having our meals on time and making sure that they include foods that boost our fitness levels and that is when we stumbled upon this mouthwatering recipe of Greek veggies with sautéed shrimp in a Greek lemon dressing. Opt for flavourful, healthy and easy choices for dinner tonight with this recipe of Greek veggies with sautéed shrimp in a Greek lemon dressing which is packed with succulent shrimp and too irresistible to miss this summer night.

Loaded with fresh vegetables and light lemon juice, this simple, bright and refreshing salad is perfect to beat work week blues. If you have absolutely nothing planned to cook tonight, do not concede defeat nor reach for a bowl of some cereal and milk or takeaway instead, check out the recipe of Greek veggies with sautéed shrimp in a Greek lemon dressing here that serves 2:

Ingredients:

Veggies -

3 cups of raw broccoli

4 carrots

1 medium size red onion

3 tbsp olive oil

1-2 tbsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp sea salt

Shrimp -

Wild Argentinian red shrimp (~12)

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp oregano

Sea salt

Method:

Cut up the carrots, broccoli, and onion and place in a large mixing bowl. Pour in a generous drizzle of olive oil, the oregano, and salt. Lay on a baking sheet with parchment paper underneath. Roast at 400 for around 25 minutes.

Thaw the shrimp & stir the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Add the shrimp to a hot pan with the dressing and sauté for 3-4 minutes or until cooked through. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Kendall, Instagram/kissmywheatgrass_)

Benefits:

High in protein but low in calories, carbs and fat, shrimps make for a perfect diet food. As one of the most commonly consumed types of shellfish, shrimps are packed with high amounts of certain nutrients like as iodine and provide vitamins and minerals including selenium that is required for your daily needs and helps promote heart health while reducing inflammation.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter