Recipe: Looking for a meal option that is light on calories and loaded with taste? Try this Chicken Caesar Salad

Is the only bar that you frequent, without a shred of doubt, the salad bar? Then we have good news for you! We're currently in a relationship with salad and if you, like us, are looking for an addiction that is chock full of delicious flavours, here's a tempting recipe of Chicken Caesar Salad to help you eat clean and be happy this Saturday.

Who said salads have to be boring? Let this Chicken Caesar Salad prove you wrong as it is light on calories and loaded with taste, serves 1 and takes just 15 minutes to whip up.

Ingredients:

Chicken breast B/L 80gms

Mayonnaise 10gms

Baguette bread 04gms

Pommery mustard 03gms

Lemon no. 1

Orange no. ½

Ice berge lettuce 30gms

Walnuts 10gms

Parmesan cheese 05gms

Olive oil 10ml

Method:

Marinate the chicken breast with olive oil, juice of ½ lemon, salt and pepper. Grill the chicken breast, cool and cut as slivers. Wash and drain the lettuce. Mix mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Toss the lettuce in the above sauce to lightly coat the lettuce. Dish out in a bowl. Garnish with orange slices, walnuts and the chicken slivers. Serve with slices of baguette on the side.

(Recipe: Chef Shankar Devnath)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

As for lettuce, it is low in calories, fat and sodium and even though its nutritional value has been underestimated, it is a good source of fiber, iron, folate and vitamin C. Apart from being a refreshing choice during hot weather, lettuce is great for burning belly fat.

Lettuce has been found to induce sleep, relieve pain and promote relaxation courtesy its phytonutrient content called lactucarium especially in romaine lettuce. Rich in potassium, magnesium and fibre, lettuce also helps to reduce or control high blood pressure.