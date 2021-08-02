Recipe: Looking for a quick pre-workout nosh? Try these vegan raw energy balls

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. With several studies pointing towards a switch to vegan, we decided to give health a chance as we enter a new work week and dug up a recipe of vegan raw energy balls which are not only the perfect snack but also good for a quick pre-workout nosh.

Tick nutrition for the day with this power-boosting recipe of vegan raw energy balls that are packed with healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants:

Ingredients:

3/4 cup dates, soaked in 1 cup of hot water for 15 minutes

1/4 cup soaking liquid (from above)

2/3 cup raw almonds

1/2 cup almond flour

3 tbs nut butter

1/4 cup cacao powder

Pinch of salt, to taste

Cinnamon (optional)

Method:

Soak dates in hot water for 15 minutes. Strain dates, reserving 1/4 cup of soaking liquid. Place almonds in a food processor and process until broken down (should be like gravel, not flour).

Add dates, almond flour, almond butter, and cacao powder. Process until a sticky dough forms. You may need to slowly add a bit of the soaking liquid if it is too dry.

Season with salt to taste, option to add cinnamon as well. Roll into balls. Option to roll in cacao powder. Store in fridge.

(Recipe: Belinda Kraemer, Instagram/beachsidekitchen)

Benefits:

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energised without crashing soon afterwards.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E, almonds not only reduce hunger and promote weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Almond flour helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

