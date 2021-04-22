Recipe: On Thursdays we say ‘hi’ to healthy Butternut Meringue Pie

A rich and decadent gluten pie can perhaps lift up our mood when everything else is going downhill amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic outside. Hence, we decided to share a healthy recipe of Butternut Meringue Pie that we stumbled upon in our search to whip up something pretty and new.

Allow yourself to go bonkers over this recipe of Butternut Meringue Pie as it is not only super easy to make but also healthy, apart from being beautiful and delicious. Do not be daunted by the lengthy text of the recipe here instead, impress your guests with your culinary skills and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Crust -

480ml Oat flour.

30ml Coconut oil.

Half a Banana approx 70g.

2 Tbsp Coconut sugar.

1 tspn Cinnamon.

1 tspn Vanilla extract.

3 tbsps Water.

Pinch of salt.

Filling -

300g Butternut, raw.

2 Tablspn Coconut Sugar.

1 Tablspn Corn Flour.

2 egg yolks.

30ml low fat milk, or milk of choice.

2 tspns Vanilla extract.

1 tspn Cinnamon.

Meringue:

2 egg whites

2 tspn coconut sugar.

1 tspn Vanilla extract.

Method:

Grease a pie/quiche dish and Preheat oven at 180°C. Blend oats in a blender till it becomes flour. Blend coconut oil, water, vanilla, banana and cinnamon together. Mix sugar and flour together and slowly add it to the wet mixture till dough forms.

Add dough to tart dish and press with fingers. If the dough gets stuck to your fingers, add a bit of water to your finger tips to smooth it out. Bake the crust for 30min in the oven. Steam butternut till soft and blend together with the egg yolk, milk, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon.

Over a low heat, heat up a small pot and add the butternut mixture, add the cornflour and stir till mixture becomes slightly thick. Add mixture into crust base and evenly smooth it out.

Mix egg whites with a high-speed whisk till stiff meringue forms, add the sugar and vanilla and whisk till mixed together. Add meringue on top of the butternut filling and bake in the over till meringue peaks are slightly golden.

Garnish with cinnamon sugar and enjoy with some low fat ice cream.

(Recipe: Tammy, Instagram/thehonesthealthnut)

Benefits:

Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full.

On the other hand, bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure.

