Recipe: This creamy vegan mushroom is the perfect mid-week escapism
Just as a spoon of warm creamy vegan mushroom will go in your mouth on a mid-week evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town. That is the magic of this simple recipe of creamy vegan mushroom.
According to health experts, to add fats and protein in your vegan diet, include non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, zucchini, leafy greens, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, bell peppers, mushrooms while condiments includes fresh herbs, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, salt, pepper, spices. If you are on a vegan diet, get ready to taste the best creamy vegan mushroom and you might not want to order next time from the restaurant because just as a spoon of this warm creamy vegan mushroom will go in your mouth on a mid-week evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town.
Ingredients:
* Flour (150 g)
* semolina/suji (150 g)
* 1/2 tsp salt
* 3/4 cup water (150 ml)
* 2 tsp olive oil
* Turmeric (optional)
Ingredients for mushroom sauce:
*250 gms mushrooms fresh and or mixed variety
*1/4 cup cheddar or parmesan or mix
*1/2 cup cream
*1 tbsp Butter
Method to make the dough:
Mix the flour, semolina and salt in a bowl. Create a well. Pour in water and olive oil, mix together until well combined. Transfer to a working surface and knead to a smooth and soft dough, about 8-10 minutes. (Add more flour if the dough is too wet, add more water, if too dry).
Form to a ball, wrap in cling foil and let chill in the fridge for 1/2 hour. Cut pasta (see step-by-step pictures in the text above). After the dough has been refrigerated for 30 minutes, place it on a floured working surface and thinly roll it out using a rolling pin (or pasta machine, if you have one).
Dust with more flour (to prevent sticking) and loosely roll it up. Use a very sharp knife and cut the roll into strips. Use your fingers to unroll the noodles and lay them loosely into several bundles to create noodle nests. To cook, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente for about 2-3 minutes & strain. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water.
Method for the sauce:
In a pan add nutter on low flame with fresh cooking cream, followed by the cheese. Cook this all on a low flame till it comes together. Add the pasta water to get your preferred consistency. Add the drained pasta to your sauce and serve hot.
(Recipe: Chef Megha Jhunjhunwala)