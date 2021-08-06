Recipe: This Paneer Zinga has no maida, is gluten-free and best snacks for kids

Fridays are eagerly awaited not only because we get to finally hang up our work boots but also for unapologetically and guilt-free binging on food that we love. If you too are like us who treat their taste buds for being a good chap all throughout the workweek, here’s a recipe of Paneer Zinga that you should certainly try.

Why give in to temptation and order junk food from outside when you can whip it up at home and give it your own health twist? Those looking to give gluten the hook or want to forget that they ever missed it are in for a treat as this recipe of Paneer Zinga is made from oats flour, has no maida and is gluten-free.

Ingredients for paneer filling:

5-6 garlic cloves

100 gm paneer

1 onion

1 yellow bell pepper

1 green capsicum

1 tomato

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp oregano

1 tbsp mixed herbs

1 tbsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp red chilli powder

2-3 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tbs siracha sauce

Ingredients for the dough:

1/2 cup warm water

1 tbsp dry yeast

1 tsp honey

1 and 1/4 cup oats flour

1 tsp salt

5-6 garlic cloves

1 tbsp mixed herbs

1 tbsp chilli flakes

3 tbsp olive oil

Method:

Lets make the dough first. Take a bowl with warm water and add the yeast and honey. Mix it and set aside for 10 mins.

Take a deep bowl and add the oats flour, salt, herbs, garlic, yeast mix. Add the oil as needed while kneading the dough. Knead it for 5 mins and set it aside by covering it with a cloth for 30 mins.

Now prepare the paneer filling by sautéing garlic, onions, bell peppers and tomato. Add the paneer cubes. Add the herbs, salt, red chilli, tomato ketchup and Siracha sauce. The paneer filling is ready.

Make small rolls from the dough and roll out small circles. Fold in the edges of the chapati in a triangle format. Place the paneer filling in the centre and fold in the edges to make pockets. Press the ends with water if needed.

Place them in the baking tray and bake them for 35-40 mins at 180 degrees. Serve them with ketchup and enjoy! (You can make mixed grain flour dough too by mixing wheat/nachni/ragi with oats flour.)

(Recipe: Nilomi Zavery, Instagram/thesassyfit)

Benefits:

Paneer is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

