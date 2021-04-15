Recipe: Try Oat Stuffed Apple Delight and you’ll never eat apple normally again

As a symbol of health, love and fertility, apples are a fruit that can be eaten in more ways than one including drying, sousing, fermenting and many more creative cooking ways. If you are up for a sweet and delightful surprise breakfast treat, check out the recipe of Oat Stuffed Apple Delight here and thank us later for you’ll never eat an apple normally again.

Ingredients:

1 Honeycrisp apple

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp coconut sugar

Cinnamon

Pinch Salt

Handful of Pistachios

1 tbsp hemp seeds

1/4 cup rolled oats

Tbsp butter

Lemon zest

Vanilla extract

Apple sauce

Method:

Blend oats, nuts, coconut oil, coconut sugar, cinnamon, salt and hemp seeds or add to food processor until crumble begins to form

Core your apple and add mixture. Melt 1 tbsp butter, add large pinch of lemon zest, scoop of apple sauce and tsp vanilla extract let simmer in sauce pan to bring out flavours.

Brush mixture on the apple and on top. Bake at 350 for about 35-45 minutes or until apple looks as pictured.

(Recipe: Julia, Instagram/endlessmunchies)

Benefits:

Apples have impressive health benefits from being nutritious to being a good source of fiber and vitamin C. High in fiber and water, apples may be good for weight loss and have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of cancer, promote good gut bacteria and help protect lungs from oxidative damage which helps fight asthma.

Apples may positively affect bone health and even mental health. Remember, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

As for the oats, apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious they can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full.

