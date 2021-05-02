Recipe: Wrap up your Sunday or welcome Monday with pancakes tiramisu style

If you are lacking the motivation to start the work week on the right note, we got your spirits sorted with a recipe of pancakes tiramisu style which is basically dessert in breakfast’s disguise. Why choose one when you can choose both pancakes and tiramisu with this recipe that makes the fluffiest pancakes tiramisu style and comes packed with health benefits.

A rich and decadent plate of pancakes can perhaps lift up our mood when everything else is going downhill amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic outside. Hence, we decided to share this healthy recipe of pancakes tiramisu style that we stumbled upon in our search to whip up something pretty and new.

Ingredients:

1 cup oat flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup milk of choice

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

1 tbsp sweetener

3 tbsp coffee

For the cream cheese layers, you can choose cream cheese with honey

Toppings: dark chocolate chips, cocoa powder and chocolate sauce.

Method:

Blend all pancakes ingredients together and cook for 2 minutes on each side. Spread layer of cream cheese and honey filling between each pancake.

Dust with cocoa powder, add some chocolate chips and chocolate sauce (optional). Enjoy!

(Recipe: Sarah, Instagram/healthyish_food_aesthetics)

Benefits:

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter