Refreshing coconut water recipes to quench your thirst in summer

There is nothing quite as refreshing as coconut water in summer. Not only it helps you beat the heat, but also keep you energised throughout the day. Rich in electrolytes like sodium and potassium, coconut water is low in fat and is just the ideal food for your weight loss journey. Coconut water has a wealth of other benefits. From managing diabetes, reducing blood pressure, to keeping digestive issues at bay, coconut water is essentially a perfect summer superfood. Tender coconut water can also be used as a base to prepare many summer drinks to keep you cool. You can add cucumber, chia seeds, mint leaves to give it a unique twist. (Also read: Homemade ice creams you can easily make with fruits) From managing diabetes, reducing blood pressure, to keeping digestive issues at bay, coconut water is essentially a perfect summer superfood.(Instagram)

Here are 3 delicious coconut water recipes you can make in jiffy.

1. Minty coconut water cooler

(Recipe by Shonali Sabherwal, Nutritionist)

Ingredients

Coconut water

Cucumber

Chia seeds

Mint leaves

Method

- Use coconut water as a base for this drink as it is high on electrolytes and ideal to beat the summer heat and prevent dehydration. - Pour coconut water in a jar or a glass.

- Cut cucumber in medium pieces and put it in the coconut water.

- Add chia seeds as they help retain body's water and give you fibre. Mix well.

- Now put some mint leaves as the menthol in them triggers cooling receptors in the skin. Mix everything well.

- You can consume this throughout the day to feel refreshed.

2. Mango coconut slush

(Recipe by Nutritionist Pooja Bohra)

Ingredients

1/2 chopped mango

1/2 coconut water

1/2 coconut meat

Soaked basil seeds

Method

- Take all the ingredients in a blender and blend.

- Add few ice cubes in a glass.

- 2 tsp soaked basil seeds and add the blended mango and coconut water with malai.

- Stir well and enjoy

Benefits of the recipe

Mango is not only delicious but also boasts an impressive nutritional profile. It is a good source of fibre and antioxidants, including vitamin C. The power-packed fat in the meat (malai) keeps you satiated for a longer time, and helps you avoid eating unnecessarily. Coconut water and sabja seeds both have a cooling effect.

3. Tender coconut milkshake

(Recipe by Instagram/bengaligirl.tries or Sanjana Das | Mumbai Food Blogger)

Ingredients

Coconut malai

Coconut water

Milk or nut milk

Cardamom powder

Sugar

Cashews

Almonds

Method

- Scoop out the coconut malai and add it to a blending jar.

- Add coconut water, milk or nut milk, cardamom powder.

- Add sugar, cashews and almonds and blend.

- Pour it in a glass and enjoy.

