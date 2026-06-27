Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts: Healthy, High-Fiber Breakfast for Weight Loss

Sanjeev Kapoor millet upma recipe with vegetables & peanuts transforms the familiar South Indian favourite into a healthier meal by replacing semolina with fibre-rich foxtail millet. Ideal for busy mornings, this recipe delivers balanced nutrition, long-lasting energy, and satisfying flavour while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-loss plans.

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts (Freepik)

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Millet upma has gained popularity as a smart alternative to regular upma because of its impressive nutritional profile. Sanjeev Kapoor millet upma combines foxtail millet, vegetables, peanuts, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and lentils to create a healthy upma recipe rich in fibre, protein, and essential minerals. As a weight loss breakfast, foxtail millet digests slowly due to its low glycaemic index, helping maintain balanced blood sugar levels. Peanuts contribute heart-friendly fats and plant protein, while colourful vegetables increase antioxidants, vitamins, and natural freshness, making this Indian superfood suitable for everyday healthy breakfasts, particularly during warmer months.

Foxtail millet naturally provides complex carbohydrates, magnesium, iron, zinc, and dietary fibre that support digestion and sustained energy. Peanuts add healthy monounsaturated fats and protein, while roasted chana dal and urad dal further improve the protein content of the meal. Mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, and capsicum contribute Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and additional fibre. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice improves iron absorption while enhancing the overall flavour, making the breakfast both nutritious and refreshing.

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{{^usCountry}} Upma has long been enjoyed across South India as a quick breakfast prepared with roasted semolina, spices, and vegetables. This healthier version replaces semolina with foxtail millet, creating a dish that contains more fibre, additional minerals, and a lower glycaemic index. Unlike regular upma, which depends mainly on refined semolina for carbohydrates, millet upma offers better nutritional balance, improved protein content from peanuts and lentils, and longer-lasting energy. The result is a wholesome breakfast that supports healthy weight management while delivering a mildly nutty flavour and satisfying texture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upma has long been enjoyed across South India as a quick breakfast prepared with roasted semolina, spices, and vegetables. This healthier version replaces semolina with foxtail millet, creating a dish that contains more fibre, additional minerals, and a lower glycaemic index. Unlike regular upma, which depends mainly on refined semolina for carbohydrates, millet upma offers better nutritional balance, improved protein content from peanuts and lentils, and longer-lasting energy. The result is a wholesome breakfast that supports healthy weight management while delivering a mildly nutty flavour and satisfying texture. {{/usCountry}}

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Millet Upma vs Regular Semolina Upma: A Nutritional Comparison

Feature Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Regular Upma Main Grain Foxtail millet Semolina (suji) Fibre Content Higher Moderate Protein Higher Moderate Glycaemic Index Lower Higher Weight-Loss Friendly Yes Moderate Heart Health Supports heart health Moderate Satiety Longer-lasting Moderate Micronutrients Rich in iron, magnesium, and zinc Lower Calories Moderate Moderate Best For Healthy breakfast and meal prep Everyday breakfast View All

Quick Breakfast Snapshot

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: South Indian

Main Ingredients: Foxtail millet, vegetables, peanuts

Best Served With: Coconut chutney or plain curd

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts

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Nutritious millet, colourful vegetables, crunchy peanuts, and aromatic spices create a wholesome breakfast that supports healthy eating and active lifestyles.

Ingredients

1 cup foxtail millet

2 tablespoons peanuts

1 tablespoon chana dal

1 tablespoon urad dal

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, chopped

½ cup green peas

½ cup beans, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

8–10 curry leaves

2½ cups water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Instructions

Wash and drain the foxtail millet thoroughly. Dry roast the millet for two to three minutes. Heat a pan and roast the peanuts until lightly golden. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chana dal, and urad dal to the pan. Stir in the onions and vegetables until slightly tender. Add the roasted millet and mix well. Pour in the water and season with salt. Cook until the millet becomes soft and the water is absorbed. Add lemon juice and garnish with coriander before serving.

Smart Tips for a More Nutritious Millet Upma

Choose whole foxtail millet to maximise fibre intake. Add extra seasonal vegetables to increase vitamins and antioxidants. Include roasted sprouts for additional plant-based protein. Replace regular peanuts with unsalted roasted peanuts. Cook the millet with homemade vegetable stock for extra flavour. Add flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds for healthy fats. Reduce salt by using fresh herbs and curry leaves. Finish the upma with fresh lemon juice to improve iron absorption. Serve with plain curd for additional protein and probiotics. Avoid excess oil to keep the breakfast lighter.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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Millet upma provides fibre, protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals">fibre, protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals that support balanced nutrition and long-lasting energy. This wholesome breakfast combines complex carbohydrates and plant-based protein to help maintain steady energy levels throughout the morning.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 280 kcal Protein 8 g Carbohydrates 38 g Fat 11 g Fibre 6.5 g Calcium 52 mg Iron 3.4 mg Magnesium 105 mg Potassium 310 mg Sodium 210 mg View All

FAQs

Is Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma good for weight loss?

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Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma contains fibre-rich millet and vegetables that support balanced eating and healthy weight-management goals.

Why is millet healthier than semolina in upma?

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma uses foxtail millet, which provides more fibre, minerals, and a lower glycaemic index than semolina.

Can Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma be prepared for meal prep?

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma stays fresh for several hours and works well as a healthy breakfast or lunchbox meal.