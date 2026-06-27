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Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts: Healthy, High-Fiber Breakfast for Weight Loss

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma with vegetables and peanuts is a high-fibre, nutrient-rich breakfast that supports healthy weight management and balanced nutrition.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 12:11 PM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Sanjeev Kapoor millet upma recipe with vegetables & peanuts transforms the familiar South Indian favourite into a healthier meal by replacing semolina with fibre-rich foxtail millet. Ideal for busy mornings, this recipe delivers balanced nutrition, long-lasting energy, and satisfying flavour while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-loss plans.

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts (Freepik)
Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts (Freepik)

Millet upma has gained popularity as a smart alternative to regular upma because of its impressive nutritional profile. Sanjeev Kapoor millet upma combines foxtail millet, vegetables, peanuts, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and lentils to create a healthy upma recipe rich in fibre, protein, and essential minerals. As a weight loss breakfast, foxtail millet digests slowly due to its low glycaemic index, helping maintain balanced blood sugar levels. Peanuts contribute heart-friendly fats and plant protein, while colourful vegetables increase antioxidants, vitamins, and natural freshness, making this Indian superfood suitable for everyday healthy breakfasts, particularly during warmer months.

Foxtail millet naturally provides complex carbohydrates, magnesium, iron, zinc, and dietary fibre that support digestion and sustained energy. Peanuts add healthy monounsaturated fats and protein, while roasted chana dal and urad dal further improve the protein content of the meal. Mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, and capsicum contribute Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and additional fibre. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice improves iron absorption while enhancing the overall flavour, making the breakfast both nutritious and refreshing.

Millet Upma vs Regular Semolina Upma: A Nutritional Comparison

Feature

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma

Regular Upma

Main Grain

Foxtail millet

Semolina (suji)

Fibre Content

Higher

Moderate

Protein

Higher

Moderate

Glycaemic Index

Lower

Higher

Weight-Loss Friendly

Yes

Moderate

Heart Health

Supports heart health

Moderate

Satiety

Longer-lasting

Moderate

Micronutrients

Rich in iron, magnesium, and zinc

Lower

Calories

Moderate

Moderate

Best For

Healthy breakfast and meal prep

Everyday breakfast

View All

Quick Breakfast Snapshot

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: South Indian

Main Ingredients: Foxtail millet, vegetables, peanuts

Best Served With: Coconut chutney or plain curd

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma Recipe with Vegetables & Peanuts

Nutritious millet, colourful vegetables, crunchy peanuts, and aromatic spices create a wholesome breakfast that supports healthy eating and active lifestyles.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup foxtail millet
  • 2 tablespoons peanuts
  • 1 tablespoon chana dal
  • 1 tablespoon urad dal
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • ½ cup green peas
  • ½ cup beans, chopped
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 8–10 curry leaves
  • 2½ cups water
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Fresh coriander leaves
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Wash and drain the foxtail millet thoroughly.
  2. Dry roast the millet for two to three minutes.
  3. Heat a pan and roast the peanuts until lightly golden.
  4. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chana dal, and urad dal to the pan.
  5. Stir in the onions and vegetables until slightly tender.
  6. Add the roasted millet and mix well.
  7. Pour in the water and season with salt.
  8. Cook until the millet becomes soft and the water is absorbed.
  9. Add lemon juice and garnish with coriander before serving.

Smart Tips for a More Nutritious Millet Upma

  1. Choose whole foxtail millet to maximise fibre intake.
  2. Add extra seasonal vegetables to increase vitamins and antioxidants.
  3. Include roasted sprouts for additional plant-based protein.
  4. Replace regular peanuts with unsalted roasted peanuts.
  5. Cook the millet with homemade vegetable stock for extra flavour.
  6. Add flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds for healthy fats.
  7. Reduce salt by using fresh herbs and curry leaves.
  8. Finish the upma with fresh lemon juice to improve iron absorption.
  9. Serve with plain curd for additional protein and probiotics.
  10. Avoid excess oil to keep the breakfast lighter.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

Millet upma provides fibre, protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals">fibre, protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals that support balanced nutrition and long-lasting energy. This wholesome breakfast combines complex carbohydrates and plant-based protein to help maintain steady energy levels throughout the morning.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

280 kcal

Protein

8 g

Carbohydrates

38 g

Fat

11 g

Fibre

6.5 g

Calcium

52 mg

Iron

3.4 mg

Magnesium

105 mg

Potassium

310 mg

Sodium

210 mg

View All

FAQs

Is Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma good for weight loss?

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma contains fibre-rich millet and vegetables that support balanced eating and healthy weight-management goals.

Why is millet healthier than semolina in upma?

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma uses foxtail millet, which provides more fibre, minerals, and a lower glycaemic index than semolina.

Can Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma be prepared for meal prep?

Sanjeev Kapoor Millet Upma stays fresh for several hours and works well as a healthy breakfast or lunchbox meal.

 
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