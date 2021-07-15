Sanjeev Kapoor's Kothimbir Vadi is a perfect Maharashtrian snack for rainy days

Kothimbir Vadi is a typically Maharashtrian savoury dish that is usually eaten as a tea-time snack during the evenings. Although one can even munch on the delicious dish made of gram or chickpea flour, coriander leaves, chilli, garlic, ginger and a number of spices and herbs at any time of the day. All the ingredients are mixed together and made into square pieces that are deep fried and the resulting snack is crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gave the classic Maharashtrian dish a healthy twist, he shared it to his Instagram with the caption, "One of the star dishes of Maharashtrian cuisine, Kothimbir Vadi has its own way of enchanting people with its taste! Make it healthy by pan frying instead of deep frying it and enjoy the flavours."

Ingredients for Kothimbir Vadi Recipe

Gram flour (besan) 1 cup

Oil 3 tablespoons + for greasing and deep-frying

Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon

Asafoetida 1/2 teaspoon

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tablespoons

Fresh coriander leaves finely chopped 1 1/2 cups

Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon

Peanuts roasted and crushed 1/2 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Method

Step 1

Take gram flour in a bowl. Add some water and whisk well. Heat three tablespoons oil in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds, then asafoetida and ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.

Step 2

Add chopped coriander, chilli powder, turmeric powder, peanuts and salt, mix and cook for a minute. To this add the gram flour mixture, mix and cook till thick. Transfer in another bowl and let it cool.

Step 3

Grease your palms with some oil so that the mixture doesn't stick to your hands and spread the prepared mixture. Cut into cubes.

Step 4

Take only a teaspoon of oil and shallow fry the cubes till golden and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. If you want to go a heathier route you can even put the cubes in the oven or airfryer. Serve hot with a spicy chutney or tomato sauce and enjoy on a cool rainy day.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter