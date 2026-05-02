Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy mango lassi and mango martini recipes you’ll want to sip all season: Step-by-step process
Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s mango lassi and mango martini recipes to add a delicious twist to your summer drinks.
Summers have already taken over most of the world. While we all struggle to cope with this harsh weather, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared easy mango lassi and mango martini recipes that you can try at home. This easy recipe is perfect for everything from brunch to evening unwind. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.
Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares pani puri sorbet recipe: A refreshing take on the classic snack for the summer
Sanjeev Kapoor highlighted that it is a fusion beverage which requires 45-50 minutes of preparation time and can be served to four people in one session.
Ingredients required
Here are the ingredients required for the lassi and martini:
For lassi
- Two cups chopped ripe Alphonso mango + to garnish
- Two cups of thick yoghurt
- 12-16 seedless red dates, soaked in warm water for 20 minutes and drained
- Ice cubes as required
- Four pinches of saffron strands + to garnish
- Slivered almonds for garnish
For martini
- Eight tablespoons ripe mango puree
- Salt as required
- Red chilli powder as required
- Ice cubes as required
- Fresh mint leaves as required
- Two lemons, halved
- Two teaspoons of sugar substitute
- One cup of soda
Method
For lassi{{/usCountry}}
Here are the ingredients required for the lassi and martini:
For lassi
- Two cups chopped ripe Alphonso mango + to garnish
- Two cups of thick yoghurt
- 12-16 seedless red dates, soaked in warm water for 20 minutes and drained
- Ice cubes as required
- Four pinches of saffron strands + to garnish
- Slivered almonds for garnish
For martini
- Eight tablespoons ripe mango puree
- Salt as required
- Red chilli powder as required
- Ice cubes as required
- Fresh mint leaves as required
- Two lemons, halved
- Two teaspoons of sugar substitute
- One cup of soda
Method
For lassi{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: To make one portion of lassi, put half a cup of chopped mango in a blender jar, add half a cup of yoghurt and three to four dates and blend.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: To make one portion of lassi, put half a cup of chopped mango in a blender jar, add half a cup of yoghurt and three to four dates and blend.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Add ice cubes and a pinch of saffron strands, and continue to blend to a fine mixture.
Step 3: Pour this into a serving glass, garnish with chopped mangoes, a few saffron strands and almonds.
Step 4: Serve immediately. Use up the remaining ingredients similarly.
For martini
Step 1: To make a martini, mix salt and red chilli powder on a plate. Apply some lemon juice on the rim of a martini glass and press it over the salt-red chilli mixture.
Step 2: To make one portion, put two tablespoons of mango pulp in a shaker. Add ice cubes, a few mint leaves, squeeze the juice of half a lemon directly into it, add half a teaspoon of sugar substitute and one by four cup of drinking soda and shake it lightly till well combined.
Step 3: Strain into the prepared glass and garnish with a mint leaf. Serve immediately. Use up the remaining ingredients similarly.
Who is Sanjeev Kapoor?
Sanjeev Kapoor is a popular Indian celebrity chef, known for his incredible cooking skills. He is also a television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He has written The Yellow Chilli Cookbook, Mastering the Art of Indian Cooking, How to Cook Indian, Royal Indian Recipes, Khana Khazana: Celebration of Indian Cookery, and No Oil Vegetarian Recipes.
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