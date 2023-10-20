Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 bhog: Easy to make coconut prasad recipes for Maa Kalaratri

Maa Kalaratri is worshipped on Saptami or the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri and is offered gud or a prasad made of jaggery. Maa Kalaratri is the most ferocious forms of Durga and was created from the forehead of Chandi to kill demon Raktabeej. Kalaratri has a dark complexion as Goddess Parvatri removed her outer golden skin to kill demons in the form of the goddess. She rides a donkey, wears a garland of skulls around her neck and has four hands. She holds a sword and an iron hook in her left hands while her right hands are in the Abhaya and Varada mudras. Apart from a bhog of jaggery, night blooming jasmine must be offered to Maa Kalaratri. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Unique halwa recipes for Maa Katyayani bhog)

Here are two delicious coconut recipes to offer to Maa Kalaratri on Saptami or seventh day of Shardiya Navratri.