Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 9: Delectable halwa puri and chana bhog recipe to offer Maa Siddhidatri
On the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri, prepare a traditional bhog of halwa puri and chana to offer Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth and final avatar of Goddess Durga.
Navratri 2023 Day 9: The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri, often referred to as Maha Navratri, revolves around the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navdurga. The ninth day of Navratri is dedicated to Siddhidatri, also known as "the one who grants all siddhis (supernatural powers)". She signifies completion and perfection and is the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Peacock green, a colour representing diversity and abundance, is the colour of the day as she wears it while riding either a lion or a lotus. As we reach the ninth day of this auspicious festival, known as Maha Navami, the celebrations and devotion continue to reach a crescendo. (Also read: Maha Navami 2023: Date, history, puja timings, significance, celebration and all you need to know )
This day holds special significance as it marks the victory of the divine feminine energy, embodied in Goddess Durga, over the demon Mahishasura. It is a time of deep worship, cultural celebration and a strong sense of spiritual connection. Celebrate this day by offering the delicious bhog of halwa poori and chana to Maa Siddhidatri.
Bhog Recipe for Maa Siddhidatri
Halwa Poori Chana
(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor)
Ingredients:
For Chana
Kala Chana (boiled) – 2cups
Oil – 3 tbsp
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Green chilli – 1no
Ginger chopped – 2tsp
Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
Chilli powder – 1 tsp
Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
Salt
Ghee – 1 tbsp
For poori
Wheat flour – 2 cups
Salt – ½ tsp
Water – as required
Oil – 1 tbsp
Suji Halwa
Ingredients
For Syrup
Water – 3cups
Sugar – ¾ cup
Cardamom powder – ½ tsp
For Halwa
Ghee – ⅔ cup
Suji (semolina) – 1cup
Dry fruits chopped – handful
Method:
1. In a pan mix together water, cardamom and sugar. Bring to a boil and stir till the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat and keep aside.
2. In a separate pan heat ghee and add suji. Cook on low heat till golden brown. Add the sugar syrup to the suji.
3. Be careful as the suji will let off a lot of heat & steam when you add the syrup. Stir and cook the suji on medium heat till it thickens.
4. Remove and serve hot.
5. Mix together atta, salt and water and knead a stiff dough. Apply oil on top of the dough and give it rest for 10mins.
6. Divide into small pedas. Flatten them and roll out thin and deep fry in hot oil till it puffs and gets cooked. Remove and serve hot.
7. In a pan heat oil and add cumin, green chilli slit, ginger and saute them. Add turmeric, coriander and chilli powder, stir and add a dash of water from the boiled chana.
8. Now add chana along with all the water cook them till water evaporates and oil surfaces.
9. At this stage add a dollop of ghee and mix. Remove and serve hot.