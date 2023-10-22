Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 9: Delectable halwa puri and chana bhog recipe to offer Maa Siddhidatri

Navratri 2023 Day 9: The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri, often referred to as Maha Navratri, revolves around the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navdurga. The ninth day of Navratri is dedicated to Siddhidatri, also known as "the one who grants all siddhis (supernatural powers)". She signifies completion and perfection and is the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Peacock green, a colour representing diversity and abundance, is the colour of the day as she wears it while riding either a lion or a lotus. As we reach the ninth day of this auspicious festival, known as Maha Navami, the celebrations and devotion continue to reach a crescendo. (Also read: Maha Navami 2023: Date, history, puja timings, significance, celebration and all you need to know ) Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 9: Halwa puri chana bhog recipe for Maa Siddhidatri

This day holds special significance as it marks the victory of the divine feminine energy, embodied in Goddess Durga, over the demon Mahishasura. It is a time of deep worship, cultural celebration and a strong sense of spiritual connection. Celebrate this day by offering the delicious bhog of halwa poori and chana to Maa Siddhidatri.

Bhog Recipe for Maa Siddhidatri

Halwa Poori Chana

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Halwa Poori Chana(Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Ingredients:

For Chana

Kala Chana (boiled) – 2cups

Oil – 3 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Green chilli – 1no

Ginger chopped – 2tsp

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Salt

Ghee – 1 tbsp

For poori

Wheat flour – 2 cups

Salt – ½ tsp

Water – as required

Oil – 1 tbsp

Suji Halwa

Ingredients

For Syrup

Water – 3cups

Sugar – ¾ cup

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

For Halwa

Ghee – ⅔ cup

Suji (semolina) – 1cup

Dry fruits chopped – handful

Method:

1. In a pan mix together water, cardamom and sugar. Bring to a boil and stir till the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat and keep aside.

2. In a separate pan heat ghee and add suji. Cook on low heat till golden brown. Add the sugar syrup to the suji.

3. Be careful as the suji will let off a lot of heat & steam when you add the syrup. Stir and cook the suji on medium heat till it thickens.

4. Remove and serve hot.

5. Mix together atta, salt and water and knead a stiff dough. Apply oil on top of the dough and give it rest for 10mins.

6. Divide into small pedas. Flatten them and roll out thin and deep fry in hot oil till it puffs and gets cooked. Remove and serve hot.

7. In a pan heat oil and add cumin, green chilli slit, ginger and saute them. Add turmeric, coriander and chilli powder, stir and add a dash of water from the boiled chana.

8. Now add chana along with all the water cook them till water evaporates and oil surfaces.

9. At this stage add a dollop of ghee and mix. Remove and serve hot.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!